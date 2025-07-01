What Is A Prenuvo Scan (& Why Are So Many Influencers Getting One)?

If you’ve been on social media lately, you might have seen one of your favorite influencers, or a celebrity you follow, promoting Prenuvo — a full body scan and “protective health screening.” But what is it exactly? And, the even more interesting question, how much does it cost?

On June 30, Cancelled podcast co-host Brooke Schofield took to social media to share her experience getting a Prenuvo scan with a vlog-style video, writing, “As someone who has always had health anxiety, doing something like this has always been my dream for peace of mind. My scan had a few findings, all very minor and non life-threatening. But the same is not true for everyone. About 1/20 Prenuvo scans provide potentially life-saving insights. It was SO unbelievably easy and quick. Two episodes of Sex and The City and my scan was over. It only took a few days to see my results and now I am anxious about everything BUT my health.”

Actress Kate Hudson also posted about her experience with Prenuvo on June 30, sharing a photo of her and her husband, Danny Fujikawa, and writing, “Health is the greatest gift we can give ourselves and each other 💛 Danny and I recently did a scan with @prenuvo. If you’re curious, there’s more info and a little gift at the link in my bio!”

And it’s not just them: on TikTok, influencers like Francesca Farago, as well as various micro-influencers, have been promoting Prenuvo as well. So, what gives? Here’s what you need to know about Prenuvo — including how much cash you need to try it for yourself.

What is Prenuvo?

According to their website, Prenuvo offers “today’s leading whole body scan.” Essentially, it’s a full-body magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, and is able to capture millions of data points from head to ankle — including your major organs, brain, and spine.

Prenuvo states that their scan can help you detect solid tumors (as early as stage 1), autoimmune disorders

(such as MS detection), metabolic disorders (like fatty liver and hemochromatosis), brain aneurysms, non-cancerous conditions (cysts, hematomas, hemangiomas, and abscesses), and spinal degeneration. However, Prenuvo doesn’t include a detailed heart screening.

And no — it’s not just an LA or NYC thing: Prenuvo currently has 22 clinic locations with 19 more in development across the U.S. and internationally, according to Radiology Business.

HOW MUCH DOES PRENuVO COST?

It all sounds great, in theory — but let’s get into the cost. The full-body scan, which takes about an hour total, will run you around $2,500. However, this scan doesn’t include other results like advanced brain health assessment and brain volume analysis, Prenuvo Body Composition analysis, and convenient lab testing — that’ll cost you anywhere from $4,000 to $4,500 — and it’s only available in select locations.

Now, there are also other partial scans, like your torso or your head and torso, that cost a bit less. A head and torso scan is about $1,799, and a 25-minute torso scan will run you $999.

If you’re still not scared off, or if you somehow have the money to afford the scan, Prenuvo also offers financing. Additionally, all scans are FSA/HSA eligible.

Is Prenuvo covered by insurance?

No — at least, not yet. “It might take years, unfortunately, for health care plans to cover preventative WB-MRI scans,” Penuvo wrote on its website. “Many of our members have been able to get full or partial reimbursement through their insurance/extended insurance providers. We recommend you check with your provider to confirm coverage.”