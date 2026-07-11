8 Wellness-Focused Student Orgs To Join This School Year

Getting into a health and wellness routine can be tough — especially as a college student. Between classes, work, extracurriculars, and social obligations, it can be hard to find time for yourself. So, if you’re looking for a way to develop healthy habits, practice wellness, and find community this upcoming school year, joining a wellness-focused student organization on campus might be the key to consistency.
Whether it’s going to the gym and following a strict routine, taking pilates classes, or even going on a hot girl walk daily, we’ve all heard of the different ways college girlies take care of themselves. Let’s be real, though — it can be difficult to find the motivation, energy and time to find movement and stay on top of healthy habits in college when you’re juggling multiple classes and tons of homework.
But that’s where a wellness-focused student organization comes in. I know it may seem like you’re adding more to your schedule, but joining a wellness-focused student organization can make it so much easier to incorporate dedicated time to take care of yourself into your schedule. Think about it: if it’s one of the student activities you regularly participate in, then you won’t have to worry about making time to go to the gym later.
In addition to wellness-focused organizations being good for your body and physical health, they’re also great for your mental wellbeing and emotional health, too. Joining an organization is a great way to make friends in college. We all know that meeting new people in college can be intimidating for some, but being part of a group of people who meet regularly and do activities together can make things a little easier.
Whether you’re a pilates or running girlie looking for a way to stay active, working on your mental health, or just curious about what student organizations you can join, there’s something for everyone out there. Here are eight wellness-focused student organizations to join.
- RUN CLUB
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Run clubs are a great way to get active, socialize, and have fun. You don’t even need to be a runner to join one — some run clubs have options to walk and talk. Colleges will tend to have their own run clubs, but there are also national ones you can join, too. The most popular national run club for college students is the National Intercollegiate Running Club Association. This association has over 100 member clubs across the U.S. and hosts regional and national races.
You can always join a local run club, too. These types of clubs typically meet at different spots around the city and have post-run meals and socials after.
- RECREATIONAL SPORTS CLUB
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If you’re an athlete, sports lover, or just curious to try something new, then joining a recreational sports club might be for you! Most colleges have clubs for all types of sports, whether it be soccer, pickleball, basketball… you get the point. Recreational sports clubs typically have weekly practices and social events for students to enjoy. Joining one allows you to move your body, meet new friends, and play your favorite sport in a fun, noncompetitive way — because the last thing you need when trying to unwind is feeling stressed from competition.
- YOGA CLUB
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Sometimes, you need to just relax and unwind… which is where joining a yoga club comes in. Yoga clubs typically hold classes for students to take on campus and tend to focus on things like flexibility, breath work, and relaxation. This organization is perfect for you if you’re looking for a way to decompress during the week.
- EMPOWERMENT CLUB
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Empowerment clubs help members build confidence, resilience, and grow as a person. They help students set goals, practice self-advocacy, and improve self-esteem. These clubs may also offer leadership workshops, networking opportunities, and mentorship programs. Empowerment clubs may also promote holistic health through self-care events, discussions about work-life balance and burnout, and activities that encourage healthy habits.
- MEDITATION CIRCLE
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Yoga clubs might seem intimidating if flexibility isn’t your strong suit. I get it — I can’t hold a warrior pose for the life of me. But if you want to join a similar organization with the same benefits, then join a meditation circle. These clubs host group meditation sessions and give students a way to practice mindfulness and slow down. If you just need a breather and a place to let your mind rest, then I’d definitely recommend finding a meditation circle on campus.
- MENTAL HEALTH CLUB
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Emotional health is just as important as physical health. If you’re looking for somewhere to take care of yourself mentally and educate yourself, then I’d highly recommend joining a mental health-focused student organization. These clubs aim to educate others about mental health, reduce stigma, and spread awareness. They also host workshops for students to participate in and create a safe community for people who struggle with mental health. Popular ones on campus include Active Minds and The National Alliance on Mental Health.
- SOBER CIRCLES
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Emotional health is just as important as physical health. If you’re looking for somewhere to take care of yourself mentally and educate yourself, then I’d highly recommend joining a mental health-focused student organization. These clubs aim to educate others about mental health, reduce stigma, and spread awareness. They also host workshops for students to participate in and create a safe community for people who struggle with mental health. Organizations like Active Minds and the Association of Recovery in Higher Education (ARHE) may have a chapter on your campus — and if not, you can start one!
- PEER SEXUAL HEALTH EDUCATION PROGRAMS
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PSA: sexual health is a very important aspect of both physical and emotional health! Peer sexual health education programs educate students on sexual and reproductive health, as well as connect them to campus resources. They often provide information on contraceptives, STD/STI testing, and sexual decision-making and teach students about important things such as consent, communication, and healthy relationships. Organizations with chapters on different campuses include Planned Parenthood Generation Action, Peer Health Exchange, and Sexual Health and Assault Peer Educators.