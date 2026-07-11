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Wellness

8 Wellness-Focused Student Orgs To Join This School Year

Getting into a health and wellness routine can be tough — especially as a college student. Between classes, work, extracurriculars, and social obligations, it can be hard to find time for yourself. So, if you’re looking for a way to develop healthy habits, practice wellness, and find community this upcoming school year, joining a wellness-focused student organization on campus might be the key to consistency. 

Whether it’s going to the gym and following a strict routine, taking pilates classes, or even going on a hot girl walk daily, we’ve all heard of the different ways college girlies take care of themselves. Let’s be real, though — it can be difficult to find the motivation, energy and time to find movement and stay on top of healthy habits in college when you’re juggling multiple classes and tons of homework.

But that’s where a wellness-focused student organization comes in. I know it may seem like you’re adding more to your schedule, but joining a wellness-focused student organization can make it so much easier to incorporate dedicated time to take care of yourself into your schedule. Think about it: if it’s one of the student activities you regularly participate in, then you won’t have to worry about making time to go to the gym later.

In addition to wellness-focused organizations being good for your body and physical health, they’re also great for your mental wellbeing and emotional health, too. Joining an organization is a great way to make friends in college. We all know that meeting new people in college can be intimidating for some, but being part of a group of people who meet regularly and do activities together can make things a little easier. 

Whether you’re a pilates or running girlie looking for a way to stay active, working on your mental health, or just curious about what student organizations you can join, there’s something for everyone out there. Here are eight wellness-focused student organizations to join.

RUN CLUB

Run clubs are a great way to get active, socialize, and have fun. You don’t even need to be a runner to join one — some run clubs have options to walk and talk. Colleges will tend to have their own run clubs, but there are also national ones you can join, too. The most popular national run club for college students is the National Intercollegiate Running Club Association. This association has over 100 member clubs across the U.S. and hosts regional and national races. 

You can always join a local run club, too. These types of clubs typically meet at different spots around the city and have post-run meals and socials after.

@siricallsmereally

what a fun start to a saturday morning 🌞 @Peak Pulse Run Club @OLIPOP @macdintonsirishpubgnv #bucketlist #uf #gainesvillefl #universityofflorida #collegelife

♬ original sound – TRAP MISC – TRAP MISC
RECREATIONAL SPORTS CLUB

If you’re an athlete, sports lover, or just curious to try something new, then joining a recreational sports club might be for you! Most colleges have clubs for all types of sports, whether it be soccer, pickleball, basketball… you get the point. Recreational sports clubs typically have weekly practices and social events for students to enjoy. Joining one allows you to move your body, meet new friends, and play your favorite sport in a fun, noncompetitive way — because the last thing you need when trying to unwind is feeling stressed from competition. 

YOGA CLUB

Sometimes, you need to just relax and unwind… which is where joining a yoga club comes in. Yoga clubs typically hold classes for students to take on campus and tend to focus on things like flexibility, breath work, and relaxation. This organization is perfect for you if you’re looking for a way to decompress during the week.

EMPOWERMENT CLUB

Empowerment clubs help members build confidence, resilience, and grow as a person. They help students set goals, practice self-advocacy, and improve self-esteem. These clubs may also offer leadership workshops, networking opportunities, and mentorship programs. Empowerment clubs may also promote holistic health through self-care events, discussions about work-life balance and burnout, and activities that encourage healthy habits.

MEDITATION CIRCLE

Yoga clubs might seem intimidating if flexibility isn’t your strong suit. I get it — I can’t hold a warrior pose for the life of me. But if you want to join a similar organization with the same benefits, then join a meditation circle. These clubs host group meditation sessions and give students a way to practice mindfulness and slow down. If you just need a breather and a place to let your mind rest, then I’d definitely recommend finding a meditation circle on campus.

@ladyowia

#teachpeace ☮️This was amazing. I cant wait to do it again. Reasons why I love my life 333000. #kierstenaniya #healing #fypシ #hbcu #virginiastateuniversity #meditation #mindfulness

♬ Surrender. – DK🦋
MENTAL HEALTH CLUB

Emotional health is just as important as physical health. If you’re looking for somewhere to take care of yourself mentally and educate yourself, then I’d highly recommend joining a mental health-focused student organization. These clubs aim to educate others about mental health, reduce stigma, and spread awareness. They also host workshops for students to participate in and create a safe community for people who struggle with mental health. Popular ones on campus include Active Minds and The National Alliance on Mental Health.

SOBER CIRCLES

Emotional health is just as important as physical health. If you’re looking for somewhere to take care of yourself mentally and educate yourself, then I’d highly recommend joining a mental health-focused student organization. These clubs aim to educate others about mental health, reduce stigma, and spread awareness. They also host workshops for students to participate in and create a safe community for people who struggle with mental health. Organizations like Active Minds and the Association of Recovery in Higher Education (ARHE) may have a chapter on your campus — and if not, you can start one!

PEER SEXUAL HEALTH EDUCATION PROGRAMS

PSA: sexual health is a very important aspect of both physical and emotional health! Peer sexual health education programs educate students on sexual and reproductive health, as well as connect them to campus resources. They often provide information on contraceptives, STD/STI testing, and sexual decision-making and teach students about important things such as consent, communication, and healthy relationships. Organizations with chapters on different campuses include Planned Parenthood Generation Action, Peer Health Exchange, and Sexual Health and Assault Peer Educators.

Grace Tran

UH '26

Grace Tran is a recent University of Houston graduate, aspiring writer, and passionate storyteller. She believes storytelling has the power to foster connection, challenge stigma, and help people feel seen. Gracie is passionate about mental health advocacy and encourages open, honest conversations about emotional well-being, identity, and the experiences that shape who we are.

Grace aspires to be a queer Asian Carrie Bradshaw. She writes for the wellness vertical and explores relationships, sex, mental health, identity, and the beautifully messy reality of navigating your twenties. She enjoys blending personal reflection with cultural commentary, whether she's unpacking dating trends, discussing self-growth, or examining the nuances of queer life. Her goal is to write articles that resonate with readers while offering representation, comfort, and a fresh perspective.

Grace aspires to build a career as a magazine and digital media writer, creating thoughtful, engaging stories that inform, entertain, and inspire meaningful conversations. She hopes to amplify underrepresented voices, especially within queer and Asian communities, while continuing to write stories that leave readers feeling understood, empowered, and a little less alone.

When she’s not writing, Grace is trying to navigate life as a twenty-something, collecting new experiences, and finding beauty in life's beautifully messy moments.