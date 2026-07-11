8 Wellness-Focused Student Orgs To Join This School Year

Getting into a health and wellness routine can be tough — especially as a college student. Between classes, work, extracurriculars, and social obligations, it can be hard to find time for yourself. So, if you’re looking for a way to develop healthy habits, practice wellness, and find community this upcoming school year, joining a wellness-focused student organization on campus might be the key to consistency.

Whether it’s going to the gym and following a strict routine, taking pilates classes, or even going on a hot girl walk daily, we’ve all heard of the different ways college girlies take care of themselves. Let’s be real, though — it can be difficult to find the motivation, energy and time to find movement and stay on top of healthy habits in college when you’re juggling multiple classes and tons of homework.

But that’s where a wellness-focused student organization comes in. I know it may seem like you’re adding more to your schedule, but joining a wellness-focused student organization can make it so much easier to incorporate dedicated time to take care of yourself into your schedule. Think about it: if it’s one of the student activities you regularly participate in, then you won’t have to worry about making time to go to the gym later.

In addition to wellness-focused organizations being good for your body and physical health, they’re also great for your mental wellbeing and emotional health, too. Joining an organization is a great way to make friends in college. We all know that meeting new people in college can be intimidating for some, but being part of a group of people who meet regularly and do activities together can make things a little easier.

Whether you’re a pilates or running girlie looking for a way to stay active, working on your mental health, or just curious about what student organizations you can join, there’s something for everyone out there. Here are eight wellness-focused student organizations to join.