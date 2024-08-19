As the sun moves into Virgo on Aug. 23, it might be time to spice things up a bit — in your every day life and in the bedroom. While Virgos can be categorized as grounded and practical, this Earth sign has a definite sensual side. So, consider this your sign to channel that energy, grab a partner (or two), and try out some Virgo season sex positions.

Virgo season takes place from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22. Typically, astrologers say the Virgo season is the perfect time to, frankly, get your sh*t together. Virgos are known for being tidy and reliable, and tend to value stability in their careers, friendships, and romantic relationships. However, once you earn their trust, Virgos are extremely affectionate. Believe it or not, sexual intimacy is pretty important to this sign — and if it’s spontaneous, it’s even better. Once the work is done, Virgos are ready to play.

Virgo season is all about getting your work done, so why not get busy in the bedroom (or on the couch, if that’s your thing)? To get into the mood of the season, here are three Virgo season sex positions to try out. These positions are intimate and sensual, but are also perfect for a spontaneous hookup.

Standing doggy This position is perfect for a spontaneous hookup, and it’s hot. Standing up, bend over the bed, kitchen counter, bathroom sink, or couch (the options are endless) and have your giving partner enter from behind (a strap-on is great here). Spice things up a bit more by wearing a dress, and having your partner simply flip up the skirt as they penetrate. And if it’s done over a desk? That’s just so Virgo-coded. Side 69 Who doesn’t love oral sex? Like Virgos, this position is super sensual — and what’s more Virgo-esque than an act of service? Start by laying on your side across from your partner, your faces facing each other’s genitals and pleasure points. Your hands can wander over their thighs, bum, and other areas that bring your partner pleasure — and vice-versa, of course. Pretzel Get ready for deep penetration and a lot of eye contact. To do this position, lie down on your side. Then, have your giving partner kneel between your thighs, straddling your bottom leg. Rest your top leg on one of your partner’s thighs as they penetrate or grind. To channel Virgo’s (inner) kinky vibe, introduce a toy to stimulate your partner’s, or your own, clit. Is it getting hot in here?

With Virgo season around the corner, consider channeling that energy into your romantic and sexual relationships. These positions are sensual, fun, and scream Virgo energy — so embrace it!