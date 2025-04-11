Get Deep (Literally & Figuratively) With These Intimate Sex Positions

We all love a little wild sex here and there — but sometimes, intimate sex positions are even hotter than the freaky ones. Now, there’s no denying that sex is fun as hell, and (believe it or not) that spiciness can only be heightened if you get a little more intimate and romantic. Trust me!

While dirty talk, bending over backwards, and getting (pardon my language) railed with no eye contact is hot AF, sometimes intimacy is even hotter. But don’t just take it from me: A study published in the National Library of Medicine by the University of The Netherlands found that emotional connection and intimacy are strongly associated with greater sexual satisfaction. And if you’re looking to build that emotional connection while connecting sexually, then you’ve come to the right place, my friend.

These positions are hot, yes, but they’re also all about close contact and intimacy. Whether it’s from the back or face-to-face, these intimate sex positions are perfect for upping the romance while still keeping things steamy. So, if you’re getting all hot and bothered already, here are four intimate sex positions you can try to connect with your partner even more. (And maybe you can talk about your feelings after, too.)

THe Lotus This position is so intimate — and so hot. The penetrating partner sits in the lotus position while the receiving partner sits on their lap facing them, wrapping their legs around their partner’s lower back. I’m blushing just thinking about it. Lap dance Got a comfortable couch or a sturdy chair? Then you’re in business for one seriously sexy position. In this position, the penetrating partner sits as the receiving partner sits on top, facing away from them. The receiving partner controls the pace and motion, and this position allows the penetrating partner’s hands to touch all of those erogenous zones. Leg-lock It’s like missionary, but better. With the giving partner on top, the receiving partner wraps their legs around their torso, pulling them in closer as they penetrate. Super easy, super hot, and super intimate. Teaspoon Who said doggy can’t be intimate and romantic? (Not me!) To teaspoon, the penetrating partner gets on their knees — on either the bed or the floor — with their legs somewhat wide. Then, the receiving partner gets on their knees in front of them, facing the same direction. For stability, the giving partner can hold the receiving partner up — touching all of those sensitive spots, too.

Oh, and don’t forget the aftercare — it’s important!