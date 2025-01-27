Whether You’re Single Or Taken, Your 2025 V-Day Horoscope Is *Spicy*

Get ready to grow. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing your Valentine’s Day 2025 horoscope.

It’s that time of the year again: Shelves are lined with chocolate boxes and teddy bears, with bouquets of roses greeting the front of every store. Valentine’s Day is approaching, and it seems like everybody is in a slight frenzy trying to figure out their plans for it. After all, a day celebrating love should do just that — celebrate love. But what will that look like for you? No need to stress just yet: the stars have some ideas.

According to astrology, it seems that Feb. 14 is overflowing with magic and romance for each and every sign. From intimate confessions and fiery new flings to boosts of self-love, I’ve uncovered everything you need to know about your Valentine’s Day 2025 horoscope.

According to Iva Naskova, an Astrologer and Psychic at Nebula, Valentine’s Day 2025 is an eventful day for everyone, not jus the folks in relationships (or situationships.) “Love comes in many forms,” she says. “With Mercury entering Pisces, you’ll appreciate how loved and valued you truly are.”

Additionally, the cosmos seems to heighten some bold energy this year, making this day a perfect time to say “just do it” and send that flirty text you’ve been holding out on. “The harmonious sextile between Mars and the Moon will boost your confidence,” Naskova explains.

Whether you’re a flirty Libra, a bold Leo, or a sensual Cancer, love is written across the stars for everyone in the zodiac. So, let’s get into the juicy details of what this love-filled day has in store for you.

Her Campus Media

Your Valentine’s Day 2025 Horoscope:

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Aries, this looks like a perfect day for you to embrace the love around you and really bask in it. “This Valentine’s Day is especially romantic for you, Aries, as Venus is in your sign and first house, encouraging you to shower your partner with love and affection,” Naskova says.

For the solo Aries, Naskova recommends connecting with those closest to the heart. “If you don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day (which is unlikely unless you’ve decided to take a break from dating), spending quality time with family might be just what you need,” Naskova says.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Valentine’s Day has some seriously intriguing energy in store for Taurus. “With Venus positioned in your house of mystery on Valentine’s Day, secrets may come to light – be prepared,” Naskova says. “If your relationship hasn’t been made public or official, this day could change everything.” Maybe it’s finally time for that hard launch, bestie.

For single Tauruses, the cosmos is telling you to be bold! “The Moon encourages you to be more social than usual, so if you’re single, you’ll likely take the initiative and make plans to enjoy Valentine’s Day,” Naskova says. It’s time to get out there, Taurus! You got this.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

For taken Geminis, Valentine’s Day seems to offer a chance to repair some unhealed wounds. Naskova says, “Your relationship may feel strained because you’ve been quite emotional lately. However, today offers a great opportunity to shift that dynamic and enjoy quality time with your partner.”

As for single Geminis, Naskova recommends a night in. After all, your motto is: ‘Tuck away your coins now to let your dreams shine brighter later,’” she shares. Essentially, your hard work and manifestations won’t be slowed down by this holiday. You go, bestie!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

“Cancer, your Valentine’s Day may include a romantic trip as Mercury moves through your house of exploration. With Mars, the planet of passion, in your sign, you can expect plenty of kisses and exciting moments,” Naskova says. “If you’re single, a colleague at work might send you a ‘Will you be my Valentine?’ card — and they’re way too cute to turn down!”

Single or taken, Valentine’s Day sounds exciting for you, Cancer! Take advantage of the passionate energy of Mars surrounding you on this special day — you deserve it.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Leo, you’re admired and you know it. “This Valentine’s Day is all about making your partner feel special and reminding them how lucky they are to have you,” Naskova says. “If you’re single, you know there are plenty of potential suitors, and you’re in no rush to choose the right one.

Don’t feel pressured to go all out, though — or, really, out at all. “You’re happy spending Valentine’s Day at home,” she shares. “So, smile at all the flirty messages coming your way.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

For Virgos, the cosmic energy aligned for you makes this Valentine’s Day a day full of pampering and sensuality. “Your partner is lucky to have you, as you’ll pamper and nurture them today like never before,” Naskova says. “With the Moon in your sign, you’ll feel especially sensitive, romantic, and expressive about your feelings.”

But if you’re single, don’t worry — this is the perfect time for self-love. “If you’re not seeing anyone, it’s the perfect day to show yourself some love,” Naskova says. “Make it a ‘Selfentine’s Day’ and treat yourself to a spa day!”

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Libra — get ready for your flirty, passionate energy to be matched. Valentine’s Day is, like, made for you with the planet of love as your ruler. As Naskova says, “Your ruling planet, Venus, is turning up the heat! Now’s the perfect time to gaze into your partner’s eyes and take things to the next level – who knows, a ring might even be in the stars!”

Single Libras, your Feb. 14 is still oozing with romance. “With Venus on your side, your magnetic charm will fiercely attract admirers. Get ready to flirt, have fun, and let the love flow!” Naskova says.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Magnetic and intense Scorpio, you are sure to have a special Valentine’s Day according to the stars. “Mercury highlights your creative side, setting the stage for your partner to enjoy an unforgettable and unique Valentine’s Day,” Naskova says. “For single Scorpios, this day might inspire travel and exploration, fueling your curiosity and sense of adventure.” So if you’ve been thinking about that trip, this might just be your sign to get out there!

Being single, however, doesn’t mean a steamy night is out of the picture for you, Scorpio. Naskova says, “ You could also feel more open to fleeting connections, increasing the chances of sharing the night with someone special.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Sagittariuses are in for a treat this day! “If anyone’s luckiest on Valentine’s Day, it’s you, Sagittarius,” Naskova says. “Jupiter showers you with abundance and all the good fortune needed for an amazing day with your loved one.”

And the luck doesn’t stop there – solo Sagitariuses will also be happy to find that this Valentine’s Day is going to bring the best vibes possible. “If you’re single, you’ll have so much fun that settling down won’t even cross your mind. In fact, some couples might even envy how great your Valentine’s Day is, despite you not being in a relationship. It’s truly an art, and only you can master it!” Naskova says. Wow, Sagittarius! Make sure to enjoy it to the fullest!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

“You might not feel overly excited about Valentine’s Day, as your logical side often takes precedence over your emotions,” Naskova says. “Still, Mars will ensure things heat up in the bedroom with your partner.” Capricorn, it sounds like it’s time to channel some steamy energy this Valentine’s Day!

And if you’re single, no worries at all! Naskova says, “You’ll take comfort in treating it as just another ordinary day, giving you the freedom to focus on your big dreams and aspirations.” You’re a go-getter and you know it, Capricorn — keep it up!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

It sounds like you’ll be giving some serious siren energy this Valentine’s Day, Aquarius. According to Naskova, “This is a day when words, thanks to Venus, will work their magic. Your partner will be mesmerized by your words and the sound of your voice.”

And if you’re single, don’t let it stop you from displaying this energy, either. “Single Aquarians may also have intriguing encounters and potential opportunities for romance through casual conversations,” Naskova says. “There’s no doubt it’ll be a fun Valentine’s Day.” Aquarius, it sounds like it’s a day to really put you and your charm out there!

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 19)

Pisces, you are on fire this Valentine’s Day! “With Mercury in your sign, you’ll feel unstoppable, confident, and magnetic today,” Naskova says. “Whether you’re in a relationship or flying solo, you’ll radiate a powerful ‘I can conquer the world’ vibe – and trust us, you can!”

Single or taken, love is flowing for you on Valentine’s Day, Pisces! The stars align perfectly for whichever plan you make. “If you’re in a relationship, consider having a cozy date night at home to keep things intimate. If you’re single, it’s the perfect time to go out with friends and share some love and positivity,” Naskova says.

There’s no doubt about it: The cosmos has something special in store for each and every sign this Valentine’s Day. As you’re getting ready for this love-filled holiday, remember to embrace the magic of it, regardless of relationship status. Love comes in many shapes and forms, and anyone can take this holiday as a time to absorb its vibrant, positive energy!