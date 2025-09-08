Unwell Is Launching A Protein Drink, & It Keeps You Hydrated, Too

Calling all Alex Cooper (and protein) fans! If you were already a fan of the iconic podcaster, businesswoman, and social media sensation’s beverage brand, Unwell Hydration, then I have some fantastic news for you. On Sept. 8, Cooper officially launched the newest beverage from her brand: Unwell Hydration with Protein.

In case you haven’t been keeping up, Alex Cooper launched the brand Unwell Hydration late last year, with the beverage becoming available Jan. 1. The brand is focused on providing a product that fits in perfectly with everyone’s chaotic and messy lives. Cooper, best known for her groundbreaking Call Her Daddy podcast, has made the signature drink into five different flavors, including Mango Citrus, Strawberry, Orange Hibiscus, Kiwi Pineapple, and Blackberry Acai. Now, the brand is tapping into a whole new sphere of beverages and taking wellness to another level.

The new refreshing beverage will be the perfect pick-me-up between classes or work this year while you’re on the go. The drink has 10g of clear protein, so you can avoid the heaviness that usually comes with a protein beverage. Whether you’re trying to get more protein this semester, need something between the gym and class, or just looking for a good drink that’s on the healthier side, this drink is completely reimagining protein beverages as we know them.

If you’re not the person trying to reach new protein goals, then the 740 mg of electrolytes and 3 essential B vitamins are just as exciting. Not to mention, the drink only comes with 2g of sugar and 60 calories, so it will keep you feeling good all day long.

When does the Unwell Hydration with Protein come out?

Sound like the perfect drink for you to try this semester? The new drink will be available online and in stores exclusively at Target starting Sept. 8 for $2.99 a pop. With Alex Cooper at the helm, you know this is a drink worth getting behind.