Alex Cooper, co-founder of the iconic podcast Call Her Daddy, is no stranger to making moves. After founding her own media production company, The Unwell Network, in 2023, Cooper has continued to grow in the social media space. Now, she’s expanded her reach to college students with her new venture: Unwell University. 

ICYMI, Unwell is Cooper’s network of podcasts, apparel, and even her very own hydration drink brand by the same name that also seems targeted towards a college audience. Her network of podcasts, apart from CHD, includes Madeline Argy’s Lonesome, Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, Hot Mess with Alix Earle, In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele, and more. Now, Cooper is adding Unwell University to the mix.

While not much is known about Unwell University, according to TikTok, applications for the program opened in November. Apparently, Unwell University is a college content creator program that is aimed to showcase the stories of college (because any college girl knows that there are a lot) and to create a community. According to Unwell Univeristy member Leela Ambrose-Fleck, there are currently 40 creators who are members of the program who are set to make content throughout the month for Unwell. Many of the 40 creators of Unwell University have taken to TikTok to talk about the Unwell University program, highlight their college experiences, upload content, and introduce themselves.

@ameliawrayy

officially apart lf @unwell UNIVERSITY! party & rot #unwell #unwelluniversity #fathercooper #alexcooper #party #rot

♬ Party – TOBEHONEST

Only time will tell what this brand will flourish into over time and what kind of content will be showcased. So far, many creators are uploading DITL videos and GRWMs while sharing their experiences from college as well as posting compilations of going out, breaking down, and hanging out with friends at school (and TBH what says “the college experience” more than that?) It’s not clear when, or if, applications will open again — but if they do, we’ll be the first to let you know.

Amanda Brown is a current national writer for Her Campus, focusing largely on the Entertainment & Culture vertical. She was formerly the Summer 2024 Entertainment & Culture intern, writing about all things pop culture! Beyond Her Campus, Amanda is a sophomore Writing and Rhetoric major with an Honors Interdisciplinary Studies minor at James Madison University. Amanda is the Founder/President/Editorial Director of JMU's Spoon University chapter and the Junior Social Media Manager of JMU's Her Campus chapter. She is also a member of Gamma Phi Beta. In her free time, Amanda loves binge-watching reality TV (especially while drinking iced lattes) and going on long walks (ideally using it as a yap session or listening to music). Amanda loves reading romance novels while listening to Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams.