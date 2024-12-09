Alex Cooper, co-founder of the iconic podcast Call Her Daddy, is no stranger to making moves. After founding her own media production company, The Unwell Network, in 2023, Cooper has continued to grow in the social media space. Now, she’s expanded her reach to college students with her new venture: Unwell University.

ICYMI, Unwell is Cooper’s network of podcasts, apparel, and even her very own hydration drink brand by the same name that also seems targeted towards a college audience. Her network of podcasts, apart from CHD, includes Madeline Argy’s Lonesome, Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, Hot Mess with Alix Earle, In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele, and more. Now, Cooper is adding Unwell University to the mix.

While not much is known about Unwell University, according to TikTok, applications for the program opened in November. Apparently, Unwell University is a college content creator program that is aimed to showcase the stories of college (because any college girl knows that there are a lot) and to create a community. According to Unwell Univeristy member Leela Ambrose-Fleck, there are currently 40 creators who are members of the program who are set to make content throughout the month for Unwell. Many of the 40 creators of Unwell University have taken to TikTok to talk about the Unwell University program, highlight their college experiences, upload content, and introduce themselves.

Only time will tell what this brand will flourish into over time and what kind of content will be showcased. So far, many creators are uploading DITL videos and GRWMs while sharing their experiences from college as well as posting compilations of going out, breaking down, and hanging out with friends at school (and TBH what says “the college experience” more than that?) It’s not clear when, or if, applications will open again — but if they do, we’ll be the first to let you know.