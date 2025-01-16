The Starbucks Valentine’s Day Collection Includes New Charms & Straw-Toppers

Love is in the air, and in your drinks this season! With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it’s time to think about gifts for your loved ones (and for yourself, of course). Luckily, Starbucks has announced its Valentine’s Day 2025 collection, featuring all new cups and tumblers to keep your favorite festive drinks in. Included in the lineup this year are four iconic pink-and-red themed cups with pixelated heart patterns, gorgeous flowers, and the best of all: new charms and straw-toppers. The perfect thing about these cups is that they can also be used after Valentine’s Day, because who doesn’t love pink? Get ready to sip on your favorite drinks this season with this charming Starbucks Valentines Day collection, available now for a limited time at participating Starbucks stores.
If the new Valentine’s Day collection wasn’t enough, if you bring your favorite personal cup to a Starbucks location, you’ll receive a $0.10 discount on your beverage. By downloading the Starbucks Rewards members app, you’ll also earn 25 bonus stars!
It’s time to choose your favorite item from the Starbucks 2025 Valentine’s Day collection! And TBH, I need all of them.
- Valentine’s Day Cold Cup ($23)
-
This Valentine’s Day Cold Cup is Venti-sized and features a textured, pink-and-red pixelated heart pattern. It’s this year’s Valentine’s Day classic, and the perfect match for your favorite iced drink. Try a delicious iced vanilla latte, caramel Macchiato, or to match the festivities, a Pink Drink!
- Hot Pink Heart Tumbler with Charm ($28)
-
How cute is this vibrant tumbler with a matching charm?! This adorable 12-ounce cup has pixelated hearts with a navy blue outline and a glossy finish, and it’s a great option for both your on-the-go morning coffees and cozy nights with hot cocoa leading up to Valentine’s Day.
- Pink Floral Cold Cup with Straw Topper ($25)
-
This second cold cup option is for the girly girls that love fun cups to take on the go, or even just for decorating their shelves. Its unique design — different from the other heart shaped patterns — is the ideal option for those wanting to gift it to someone special. Best of all, it comes with a matching floral straw-topper that will both protect and accessorize your drink at the same time.
- Valentine’s Day Tumbler ($15)
-
If you’re booked and busy this season and are in need of some practicality, this sleek, red-and-pink ombre tumbler is perfect for any drink, hot or cold. Featuring the collection’s classic pixelated heart pattern and a bold-colored lid, it’s perfect for anyone who adores pink and isn’t afraid to show it! This option is exclusively available at select Starbucks-licensed store locations in the United States.