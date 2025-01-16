The Starbucks Valentine’s Day Collection Includes New Charms & Straw-Toppers

Love is in the air, and in your drinks this season! With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it’s time to think about gifts for your loved ones (and for yourself, of course). Luckily, Starbucks has announced its Valentine’s Day 2025 collection, featuring all new cups and tumblers to keep your favorite festive drinks in. Included in the lineup this year are four iconic pink-and-red themed cups with pixelated heart patterns, gorgeous flowers, and the best of all: new charms and straw-toppers. The perfect thing about these cups is that they can also be used after Valentine’s Day, because who doesn’t love pink? Get ready to sip on your favorite drinks this season with this charming Starbucks Valentines Day collection, available now for a limited time at participating Starbucks stores.

If the new Valentine’s Day collection wasn’t enough, if you bring your favorite personal cup to a Starbucks location, you’ll receive a $0.10 discount on your beverage. By downloading the Starbucks Rewards members app, you’ll also earn 25 bonus stars!

It’s time to choose your favorite item from the Starbucks 2025 Valentine’s Day collection! And TBH, I need all of them.