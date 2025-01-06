Now that the holidays are over, it can feel like there isn’t much to look forward to in the coming weeks, apart from slowly steering away from resolutions. (Just me?) But there is always another holiday around the corner to look forward to after the tinsel comes down and the “Happy New Year” greetings go away: Valentine’s Day. And with this celebration of love also comes the release of Stanley’s Valentine’s Day cups.

There are more varieties and colors of Stanley cup that have been launched since their rise to fame than anyone could keep up with. However, the Valentine’s Day launch is surely a fan-favorite. After all, who can say no to pink? These Stanley cups are always a great gift idea for Stanley and Valentine’s Day lovers alike.

It’s hard to forget that this time last year the Valentine’s Day Stanley release wreaked havoc on Targets across the country: From waiting in lines outside Target locations to leaping (literally) toward the special-edition cups, shoppers were determined to get one of their own. Onlookers are now seeing history repeat itself, as the 2025 Valentines Day cups have already sold out in many stores and online after Target launched the 2025 Valentine’s Day Stanleys on Dec. 27.

Last year, the viral Valentine’s Day cups came in two styles: pink with a red logo, and red with a pink logo. This year, Stanley has followed tradition but added a new twist, with little heart decals all around the body of each cup. These designs were available in the 20, 30, and 40 oz tumblers.

Will there be a restock of the Valentine’s Day cups?

The big question now is whether or not fans can expect a restock on these adorable cups. Her Campus reached out to a rep from Stanley about a potential restock but didn’t hear back in time for publication. Further, neither Stanley nor Target has announced a restock. However, Target’s website, shoppers are able to submit their email addresses for stock updates under each sold out item, which indicates a restock *may* happen. Also, some users on Reddit recommend checking periodically on the website to see if Target drops any random restocks. Even if the website never restocks, there will inevitably be resellers on Ebay and Facebook in the coming weeks, so if you really want to get some Valentine’s Day 2025 Stanleys (and are willing to pay a premium for it), you could try that option.