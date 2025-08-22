5 Dorm Room Meal Prep Tips From TikTok To Try This Semester

A new school year is here, so you know what that means: early morning classes, countless assignments, and juggling part-time jobs. With the many responsibilities and tasks that are thrown at you, it’s easy to forget eating your three meals a day. That’s where meal prepping comes in.

As college students, we tend to opt for the indulgence of takeout and food delivery, since the majority of students hate dining hall food (IYKYK). And, I mean, would you turn down a student discount on DoorDash? Combined with this, college students also may have nearby restaurants that can be hard to turn down. However, repeating this pattern on a daily basis isn’t the best option, as fast food lacks nutritional value and, not to mention, has gotten more expensive. So, why not save yourself the cash by cooking at home?

Too lazy to cook on Monday night and don’t want to order food? Meal prepping involves preparing meals that will last anywhere from a few days to an entire week. Not only is this method great for time management, but it’s perfect for healthy eating and managing money. So, you won’t have to worry about what you have to eat for the next few days, since it’ll already be in your refrigerator. What a win.

If you want to dive into the world of meal prepping, here are some helpful tips from TikTok to get you started!

Dorm life can be easy for some and a constant struggle for others. However, meal prepping can come at an easy pace for anyone who is living on a budget. So, make the most of it and start living out your culinary dreams from the comfort of your dorm!