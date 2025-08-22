5 Dorm Room Meal Prep Tips From TikTok To Try This Semester

A new school year is here, so you know what that means: early morning classes, countless assignments, and juggling part-time jobs. With the many responsibilities and tasks that are thrown at you, it’s easy to forget eating your three meals a day. That’s where meal prepping comes in.
As college students, we tend to opt for the indulgence of takeout and food delivery, since the majority of students hate dining hall food (IYKYK). And, I mean, would you turn down a student discount on DoorDash? Combined with this, college students also may have nearby restaurants that can be hard to turn down. However, repeating this pattern on a daily basis isn’t the best option, as fast food lacks nutritional value and, not to mention, has gotten more expensive. So, why not save yourself the cash by cooking at home?
Too lazy to cook on Monday night and don’t want to order food? Meal prepping involves preparing meals that will last anywhere from a few days to an entire week. Not only is this method great for time management, but it’s perfect for healthy eating and managing money. So, you won’t have to worry about what you have to eat for the next few days, since it’ll already be in your refrigerator. What a win.
If you want to dive into the world of meal prepping, here are some helpful tips from TikTok to get you started!
- Scroll TikTok for recipe inspo
-
On TikTok, there are a ton of easy recipes that you can prep in your dorm. So, if you don’t know where to start, it’s a great place to find some inspo and additional tips. (And some of them can even be prepped using your dorm microwave!)
- Get a slow cooker
-
If you’re not a master at cooking, buying a slow cooker may be your best bet. Whether you get an Instant Pot or a Crockpot, these bad boys require little work and offer convenience when it comes to meal prepping. Some recipes include chicken pot pie, chili, and pasta — and, yes, these recipes are perfect to last all week!
- Or, try a rice cooker
-
Rice cookers are also a great option when it comes to meal-prepping in a dorm. They’re compact, affordable, and extremely versatile! Just be sure to let your food cool for long enough (especially rice) before refrigerating it.
- Get the right containers
-
After devouring the burrito bowl that you had for dinner, you’re going to need containers to store the rest of the food for the week. There are many meal prep containers that you can invest in, and most come with dividers. If you do plan on buying containers, the glass ones are the better choice than plastic ones — mainly due to food lasting longer and being less prone to spilling.
- Look into no-cook meals
-
Trust me, there are going to be days when the thought of cooking will make you want to throw something at the wall. Fear not — there are many food options that require no cooking at all. To stay on a healthy track, foods like tuna wraps, salads, and sandwiches are great choices to ensure you’re getting nutritional value and staying full.
Dorm life can be easy for some and a constant struggle for others. However, meal prepping can come at an easy pace for anyone who is living on a budget. So, make the most of it and start living out your culinary dreams from the comfort of your dorm!