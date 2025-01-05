7 Class Syllabus Details Students Should Pay Attention To

If you found yourself struggling with classes last semester, you’re definitely not alone. Many college students have a hard time staying afloat amid homework, exams, projects, plus everything else they have going on in their lives. The good news is, there is always room for growth in the next semester, and the new year is a perfect time to give yourself a reset and create priorities for the next batch of courses ahead.
One of the most important things you can do when you start a class is pay attention to the syllabus. Some professors post their syllabi ahead of time, so you can get a head start before you even start classes. Other wait until the first day of classes. Either way, the syllabus is an incredible tool to help set yourself up for success right at the start of a new semester. Not only should a syllabus come with all the pertinent information you need for a class, but sometimes, professors even hide hidden gems in their syllabi that can give you an even bigger leg up in the course.
The thing is, you actually need to *read* your syllabus to get all this knowledge. So, here are a few class syllabus details to keep an eye out for this semester that will help you find success.
- Professor & TA Contact Info
-
Your professor and (if applicable) TA’s contact information is arguably one of the most important pieces of information in the syllabus. Their email or phone number should be listed on the first page of the syllabus — you can save them as a contact right away, so you won’t be scrambling to find it if you have a question later in the semester. Also, be sure to note if the professor has a preferred method of communication — for example, some like to use Canvas messaging instead of email.
- Important Due Dates
-
At the beginning of each semester, it’s smart to open your calendar or planner and mark all of the due dates your professor listed. This can help you map out your semester and know the days when you’ll have to request off work or spend some extra time studying.
- Office Hours
-
Similarly, you can write down your professor’s office hours so you know when they’re available for questions. Office hours are a resource you can take advantage of, especially if you have a question or want to talk through a concept you’re not totally grasping. Even if you aren’t necessarily struggling in the class, consider popping by and getting to know your prof a bit more — making connections with faculty can be invaluable as you go through college. You never know who will end up with a career connection that benefits you!
- Campus Resources
-
This section of the syllabus may look like a boring block of text, but there can actually be some helpful information listed here. Many colleges provide resources like writing centers, tutoring offices, disability services programs, counseling help, and more. These resources might even be included in your tuition payments, depending on your university, so be sure to take advantage of them if you have the option.
- Grading Policies
-
It can be extremely helpful to know ahead of time what the assignment expectations are for a class. For example, one class might make attendance a large part of your grade, which is good to know so you can plan on attending as much as possible. Other classes might have projects worth a large portion of your grade, so you can decide ahead of time when to study extra diligently.
- Required Textbooks & Materials
-
Even if your university bookstore lists required textbooks for each class you take, it’s always worth double-checking the syllabus to see what your professor actually requires. Sometimes they even provide a discount code if you buy the textbook online, and it’s always nice to not spend more money than you have to in college.
- Rounding Policies & Extra Credit
-
Some professors really don’t like when students email them asking for their grades to be rounded at the end of a semester, so it’s worth checking if your professor mentions their policy in the syllabus. Sometimes they will also explain whether they offer extra credit assignments here as well. It never hurts to know in advance how you can make the very most of your grade!