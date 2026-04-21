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Walking across the graduation stage marks a major life change — one where you say goodbye to your undergrad era and hello to new jobs, responsibilities, and even living situations all at once. All of this “new” can be overwhelming after you’ve spent years in a comfortable campus routine. Feeling post-grad stress is totally normal, especially when you’re navigating the job market, adjusting to a full-time job for the first time, heading to grad school, or trying to find friends in a new city. It doesn’t make you any less prepared or successful; it makes you human.

When the post-grad scaries hit, it can be easy to reach for a quick fix to distract yourself and quiet the noise. Whether it’s a three-hour doomscroll (been there), an impulsive online shopping haul, or reaching for nicotine — vape, cigarette, or pouch — to “take the edge off,” these coping strategies can leave us feeling more drained or anxious than when we started.

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Real stress management isn’t about powering through or running away from it. It’s about choosing strategies that help you feel better in the long run (not just in the moment). So, instead of reaching for false fixes, try these five strategies to help you navigate post-grad stress while protecting your well-being.

1. Build A Dopamine Menu

POV: You’re spiraling with stress about your future career, five-year plan, or all the “I’m thrilled to announce” posts filling your feed. You know there are plenty of things you can do to feel better, but when you try to think of one, you come up blank. It’s completely understandable — when your mind is filled with noise, it’s hard to think clearly. Luckily, that’s where a dopamine menu comes in.

A dopamine menu is a curated list of healthy, mood-boosting activities tailored to your interests, needs, and passions. It’s an actionable resource you can turn to whenever you’re feeling down, so you’re never stuck wondering how to feel better or reaching for something that does more harm than good.

Need some inspo for your post-grad dopamine menu? Try organizing it like this:

Starters (quick, 5-minute resets): Meditate, dance to your fave song, or make a gratitude list

Meditate, dance to your fave song, or make a gratitude list Mains (longer activities): Cook a comfort meal, read a book, or go to a workout class

Cook a comfort meal, read a book, or go to a workout class Sides (to do while you’re busy): Put on a facial mask, listen to a podcast, or light a candle

What’s not on the menu? False fixes, like nicotine. While nicotine may feel like a quick fix for stress or anxiety, those effects are short-lived and can quickly lead to cravings and withdrawal that keep people using more. Plus, nicotine is a stimulant that spikes your heart rate and can mimic the physical symptoms of anxiety. TL;DR? It doesn’t actually solve your stress; over time, it can create a cycle of addiction that may make stress feel more intense, all while taking a serious toll on your long-term mental and physical health.

Quitting can alleviate those symptoms and lead to long-term improved mental health. If you’re currently struggling with nicotine addiction, don’t be hard on yourself. EX Program offers judgment-free tools like a personalized quit plan, daily advice and encouragement from other quitters, text message support, and more to help you quit safely and on your own terms. It’s also free and confidential.

2. Lean On Your Support System

A vent sesh with your bestie can go a long way. (And if they’re a recent grad like you, there’s a good chance they’re also feeling stressed right now.) Connecting with the people you love, from friends to family, is a great way to work through your worries and help you feel less alone. Whether it’s a coffee date with your former roommate or a quick phone call with your mom on your commute to work, moments of connection might be exactly what you need to recharge your battery and get out of your own head.

3. Ditch The Toxic Productivity Loop

Not everything has to be about checking items off a to-do list. When your responsibilities feel never-ending, it’s easy to forget the things you’ve already accomplished. The solution? Reframe the way you think of productivity. Activities like resting, exercising, spending time with friends, and practicing your hobbies are just as essential as applying for jobs or doing laundry. Your mental and physical wellness impacts literally everything you do, and it doesn’t matter how many things you get done if you’re running on empty. Sure, you’ll have a lot of check marks on your list, but you’ll likely end up feeling burnt out and more stressed in the long run.

Another way to get out of the toxic productivity loop? Swap your “to-do list” with a “ta-da list.” Instead of staring at a mountain of tasks you haven’t started, write things down as you complete them. That way, you’ll stop fixating on what’s left and start focusing on how much you’ve already handled (which is a great gratitude practice, too!).

4. Set Boundaries Online & IRL

Comparing yourself to others is one of the easiest traps to fall into after graduation. And low-key? It’s everywhere. From the “perfect” post-grad eras on your feed to the relatives who won’t stop asking when you’re getting a job (IYKYK), you can go from celebrating your accomplishments to questioning your entire life faster than your walk across the graduation stage — unless you set some boundaries.

Start with your digital world. If every single post from your sorority sis makes you feel like you’re falling behind, mute them. If that influencer’s day-in-the-life vlogs leave you feeling more deflated than inspired, unfollow them. You’re not being mean; you’re setting a boundary and curating an online space that doesn’t fill you with dread every time you open it.

Don’t forget to take your boundaries offline, too. It’s okay to tell that one well-meaning aunt that you’d love to talk about something other than your job search. You can acknowledge that they mean well, while also making it clear that the topic is off-limits. It might be awkward for a minute, but the relief you’ll feel after is so worth it.

Need a script to get you started? Try this: “I know you’re asking because you care, but I’d love to talk about something other than my job search today. Let’s talk about [show you’re watching/your new hobby/anything else] instead!”

5. Be Gentle With Yourself

No matter what you’re stressing about or why, it’s important to be kind to yourself. Things won’t always be perfect. Some days, you might feel like you have it all figured out, and other days, you might feel like you’re barely holding it together. Both are okay. If you didn’t get through your to-do list, got a rejection email from a job you really wanted, or felt alone in your new city, don’t beat yourself up. You’ve already accomplished so much just by getting to this point, and you deserve time and space to figure out the rest.

Graduating from college is a huge transition, and while the stress that comes with it is very real, it doesn’t have to take over your life. By saying “no” to the comparison trap or going for a walk instead of picking up a vape, you’re setting yourself up for a healthier, happier post-grad era.

If quitting nicotine is part of your post-grad plan to protect your peace, you don’t have to do it alone or without help. EX Program from Truth Initiative offers the support you need to outsmart nicotine for good and keep your momentum going. Visit join.exprogram.com to learn more and get free help.