10 Tips To Avoid Getting Sick Before Halloweekend

One thing that is never taken lightly is Halloweekend. Outfits are planned weeks in advance, group chats are nonstop, and your social calendar is stacked from Thursday to Sunday. But between late nights, packed parties, and maybe last-minute costume stress, it’s also the prime and unfortunate time to catch a cold, lose your voice, or spend Monday morning sniffling through class. So, how can you avoid getting sick for Halloweekend?

With midterms still looming and temperatures dropping, your immune system is already stretched thin. Add caffeine, shared drinks, and little to no sleep in the mix, and your body is bound to feel the burnout. The good news? Staying healthy doesn’t mean skipping out on the fun. It’s all about balance – hydrating before you hit the party, eating something with actual nutrients, and maybe giving yourself one chill night to recharge before the next round of plans.

Between simple hydration hacks, immune-supporting vitamins, and realistic self-care habits, this guide will help you keep your energy up and your health in check. Here’s how to make it through Halloweekend and into November without a sore throat or a box of tissues.

Hydrate! Dehydration makes it harder for your body to fight off illness, especially when you’re running on caffeine and adrenaline. Make sure to drink water throughout the day. If plain water feels boring, add a hydration booster like Liquid I.V. Immune Support or Emergen-C Immune Formula Powder for an easy vitamin C and zinc boost. They’re quick, portable, and perfect for recovery mornings after a long night out. Get a Flu shot (and a COVID booster if you’re due). Even if you feel young and healthy, flu and respiratory viruses spread fast on campuses and at packed events. It takes about two weeks for full protection to kick in after a flu shot, so the earlier you get it, the better. Most student health centers and local spots like CVS or Walgreens offer them free or at a discount. Eat Real Meals It’s easy to skip lunch or dinner while perfecting your eyeliner, trying to get the perfect curl, or getting dressed, but your body needs real fuel to fight off germs. Add protein, veggies, and carbs to each meal, or grab immune-boosting snacks like oranges, yogurt, or a smoothie, if you’re short on time. Nature Made Vitamin C Gummies are also a simple way to keep your immune system happy all week long. Prioritize Real Sleep (and Consistency). Between homework, class, and Halloween prep, you might be surviving on iced coffee and vibes, but don’t underestimate rest. It’s not just about the number of hours; consistency matters, too. Studies show your immune system weakens even after one night of poor rest. So aim for at least 7 hours of sleep, or sneak in a quick nap before heading out. Carry Hand Sanitizer Everywhere. Between parties, Ubers, and endless photos, your hands touch everything. Keep a sanitizer in your purse, bag, or pocket. The Purell Advanced Gel is a classic, reliable choice, but if you’re going for the aesthetic route, Touchland Power Mist is compact, cute, and smells amazing. Dress Cute and Warm. Your costume doesn’t have to mean freezing all night. If your outfit’s on the minimal side, layer with a stylish jacket, tights, or wrap. Cold weather can weaken your immune defenses. Try an Immune Support Shot or Gummy. If you’re feeling down mid-week, a quick option like Vive Organic Immunity Boost Shot or Sea Moss Elderberry Gummies can give your body a little extra support. These don’t replace good habits (like sleep and hydration), but they can help you bounce back faster. Don’t Touch Your Face. We touch our faces up to 20 times an hour (gross, right?). Germs from door handles, phones, and makeup brushes can sneak in through your eyes, nose, and mouth. Keep wipes nearby, sanitize often, and clean your phone at least once a day. Besides, not touching your face keeps your skin clearer, too. Don’t Share Items. Lip glosses, straws, vapes, and drinks can carry bacteria and viruses like mono or strep. Even if your friend looks fine, you never really know. Bring your own everything, from drinks to makeup, and make it a habit to wipe down reusable straws or bottles before reusing them. Stock up on the Basics. Create a “wellness kit” in your dorm or apartment: hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, tissues, cough drops, thermometer, electrolyte packets, and pain reliever. You’ll thank yourself if you wake up feeling off and don’t have to make an early CVS run.

Halloweekend is more fun when you actually feel good enough to enjoy it. Keep your energy up, look out for yourself, and listen to what your body needs. Feeling healthy and confident will always outshine any costume.