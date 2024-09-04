Here’s How Your Campus Can Get A Free GloRilla & Gunna Concert With The Help Of Tinder U

Across the country, students are settling into their dorm rooms and apartments, reviewing class schedules, and hopefully not going to the wrong classroom on day one. With the return of traditional academics also comes reunions with friends and the revamping of socialization on campus. For many, this also includes going from the summer flings to getting back into the dating game.

Dating apps are continuing their efforts to target college students in unique ways, and Tinder has a special offer (along with some updates) available to college students this year. (I’m sat.)

Tinder U, a program on Tinder for college students, recently underwent some updates to the system for ease of access. Additionally, Tinder is offering students the chance to help their school win a free concert headlined by two Grammy-nominated rappers.

Tinder U is a feature on Tinder for college students aged 18 to 24. By using your institution email (ending in .edu), you can enroll in Tinder U whether you are new to Tinder or an existing user. Signing up for Tinder U allows you to easily connect with other users over things like majors, extracurriculars, or Greek life.

Tinder U is open for college students with a “.edu” email address enrolled in select accredited universities in the U.S. (or U.K. with a .ac.uk email). For-profit schools are not eligible for Tinder U. For a limited time, Tinder U students in the U.S. are also eligible to get 50% off a Tinder premium subscription lasting one month or more.

What is the Tinder U Swipe Off Challenge?

This fall, Tinder U is also bringing back Swipe Off, an annual challenge for Tinder U users to win a free concert at their school! Past headliners have included Charli XCX, Cardi B, and Sawatie, and this year’s headliners will be Grammy-nominated rappers Gunna and GloRilla.

Swipes from each college will be counted through Oct. 2, including Likes, Super Likes, and Nopes. Tinder will calculate Swipe activity on a percentage basis and announce the winning school by Oct. 21 on the app and socials. Remember, this is a school-based challenge, so if you’re interested, make sure you get friends in on it too!