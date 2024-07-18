Don’t Know What Picture To Use On Your Tinder Profile? Don’t Worry, AI Does

Nothing stresses me out like figuring out which picture is perfect for my dating app profile: Why do I look to the side in every photo? Is a full face of makeup “trying too hard,” whatever that even means? Is a picture in a yoga class going to garner me a dozen one-liners about me being flexible? Yuck. Luckily, with the new Tinder AI Photo Selector, the app can help you find the perfect pictures to fill your profile with. This is AI at its best, helping us Gen Z folks have the perfect profile.

I know I’m not alone in wondering what makes the “perfect dating profile profile.” According to Tinder, 52% of singles struggle with picking the perfect profile pic. There’s always a pressure to pick the photos that “best represent yourself,” but let’s be honest — what does that even mean? Dating in 2024 already comes with enough challenges, including dodging the “dogfishers,” and scrolling through thousands of photos on your camera roll to find the right couple of photos can be exhausting AF. So, a new tool that’ll do that for me? I’m all ears, TBH.

Interested to know how it works? I’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to know about the new Tinder Photo Selector Tool.

How does the Tinder Photo Selector work?

It’s actually pretty simple. When you add media to a profile, click on Photo Selector instead of selecting images from your gallery. Then, snap a selfie and allow the app access to your camera roll. The Photo Selector will then suggest photos before allowing you to pick your faves and add them to your profile.

It’s as easy as just letting the apps suggest photos and picking your favorite seven to feature. Even better, Tinder asked Photo Selector to exclude group photos, which is a total win as both someone creating a profile wanting to showcase my best looks and as a twenty-something who is tired of trying to figure out who is even the person in the profile since they seem to always be surrounded by like 12 other twenty-something dudes. (Raise your hand if you also swipe left as soon as you see more than two group pics.)

Using this feature can give your dating life a little reboot so that you can focus on the perfect pickup line to secure a great first date. Personally, I’m just hoping this new tool suggests that men use pictures where they’re not holding fish.