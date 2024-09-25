What’s It *Really* Like To Date Each Zodiac Element?

Water, earth, fire, air. No, I’m not about to launch into a nostalgic rant about Avatar: The Last Airbender (though, let’s be real, that would be totally epic, and we’d all be here for it): I’m actually talking about my latest dating escapades! In my search to find my perfect match, I’ve moved on from Olympic Village Tinder, and into the cosmos by dating each of the Zodiac elements over the course of a few weeks. And, spoiler alert: It’s a lot messier than I thought. (Is it really too much to ask for a match made in the stars?)

From a water sign that swept me off my feet (at least until they ghosted me) to an earth sign that grounded (OK, humbled) me, every date was a season of its own. I navigated the swamps of small talk and trekked through the wild terrain of profile pics that clearly needed a little more thought in an attempt to find my perfect match, and see if our partnership would be written in the stars.

As a Libra, I might be the Avatar of the dating world, but finding balance proved to be pretty brutal. So, what was it like to date each of the Zodiac elements, and are they really that different? Don’t worry — I’ve got the scoop (or dating horoscope) of each element.

I can’t help but get swept away by water signs every time. And Andrew? Yeah, he was the mysterious Scorpio man for me.

I’ve always been an absolute sucker for the water signs. There’s just something about their emotional depth that pulls me in like a siren’s song. Whether you’re drowning in feelings over dinner or just floating with their vibes, I can’t help but get swept away by water signs every time. And Andrew*? Yeah, he was the mysterious Scorpio man for me.

After matching on Tinder and chatting it up for a bit, our first date seemed straight out of a movie. We kept it chill with takeout tacos and Smiling Friends in the background. It was the perfect mix of cozy and thrilling, like a rom-com where everything flows effortlessly. We swapped music and shared deep stories, and as the night wore on, it felt like we were wading deeper into this intense river of connection.

But, as is the case with water, the current can shift quickly. Just when I thought we were gliding smoothly after a month, he ghosted me. Who knew that the person who could make me feel so light could also leave me feeling submerged? But hey, every love story has its ups and downs, right? It’s just part of the adventure, and I’ve learned to float on.

When it comes to finding a solid partner, I always thought that Earth signs were where it’s at. And when I met Blake, it was like the universe was throwing me a lifeline.

When it comes to finding a solid partner, I always thought that Earth signs were where it’s at. And when I met Blake*, it was like the universe was throwing me a lifeline. The funniest thing? I was actually on a date with another guy at the time.

My OG date and I met up at this trendy local bar with live music and a dance floor, but the convo was turning into an awkward crawl, and I could literally tell that my date was mentally checking out. So, just when I thought I might have to escape through the bathroom window, that’s when I casually turned to my right, and boom — there was Blake, this charming Earth sign sitting next to me. Let’s just say my night did a complete 180.

With one sly grin, I ditched my boring (sorry!) date and dove into conversation with him. It was like the universe was straight-up screaming “This is your person!” at me, and I started to believe it.

Next thing I know, we’re on the dance floor, vibing like we’d known each other forever. Our bodies moved to the beat, totally in sync (literally, bye-bye to the other dude). Earth signs are that steady energy you never realize you’re craving until they show up, and Blake? He definitely was that reliable foundation I didn’t know I was missing. And it was just my luck that I met him because he was getting deployed the following week. Even though at the end of the day it ended up just being a one-night stand, I’m still glad we connected on that level.

I thought I was signing up for spicy nights and explosive chemistry, but instead, I got a crash course in dealing with immaturity 101. Enter my Leo, Jakob.

Ah, fire signs! I thought I was signing up for spicy nights and explosive chemistry, but instead, I got a crash course in dealing with immaturity 101. Enter my Leo, Jakob*. At first, it was all fireworks and flirty DMs, our convos crackling with the same energy as a really good group chat. But fast forward a few weeks, and my “lion” turned out to be more of a baby kitten. Cute? Sure. Fiery? Not so much.

As sweet as he was, his maturity level was reminiscent of a toddler throwing a tantrum when they didn’t get their way or felt obligated to “do the gentlemanly thing.” I mean, come on! As an Aries moon, I thought I’d finally met someone who could keep up with my energy, but instead, I found myself wondering if I needed to break out a fire extinguisher. If you’re eyeing a fire sign, be ready for a wild ride — just make sure you can handle the heat. You might want to swipe left before you get burned.

He was the same sign as me and, on paper, possibly the most elite match for me. David was the total package — a wild, free spirit with a mind that zoomed faster than mine (and that’s saying something).

He was the same sign as me and, on paper, possibly the most elite match for me. David* was the total package — a wild, free spirit with a mind that zoomed faster than mine (and that’s saying something). Our connection was easy breezy, like casually dropping SpongeBob quotes mid-convo without even thinking twice plus some playful roasting and more meme-sharing marathons.

We had that classic beach date vibe: waves crashing, sun setting, the whole Pinterest board aesthetic. Laughter mixed with these deep, kinda existential convos about life, dreams, and where we were headed. It was like floating on cloud nine: light, airy, and full of “what if” moments. But then, just when I thought we were on the verge of a beautiful connection, everything changed.

We were taking a moment to breathe when one of his friends randomly pulled up. Cool, no big deal — except, it turns out, this wasn’t just some spontaneous hangout. It lowkey morphed into a full-on double date situation — and get this, David was setting me up for his friend the whole time. Needless to say, I should’ve known better from a Gemini man.

After navigating this elemental dating saga, I’ve realized that, while all of the elements are different, single men in Los Angeles are (pretty much) all the same.

After navigating this elemental dating saga, I’ve realized that, while all of the elements are different, single men in Los Angeles are (pretty much) all the same.

However, if dating each of the elements taught me one thing, it’s to approach every date with an open mind! Whether you’re plunging into deep waters with an emotional water sign, finding stability with a grounded earth sign, experiencing the heat of a fiery match, or soaring through the lightness of an air sign, each encounter reveals something new about yourself. I could’ve gone without the ghosting, though.

*Names have been changed.