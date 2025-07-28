4 Sex Positions To Celebrate National Girlfriends Day

National Girlfriends Day is coming up on Aug. 1, and if you’re just now realizing it, don’t panic. That sweet (and admittedly obscure) holiday has turned into a chance to shower your special lady with extra love, attention, and maybe even something sexy. Forget the overpriced stuffed animals this year and give her what she actually wants: a whole lot of pleasure. And I’ve got the sex positions to make it happen.

If you’re looking for a way to spice things up and make your lady feel truly worshipped, this is a great excuse to turn your next hookup into an experience that’s all about her. We’re talking female-pleasure-centered sex positions that prioritize her body, her sensations, and her orgasms. Because everyone knows she deserves it.

Funny enough, National Girlfriends Day wasn’t even originally about romantic relationships; it was created to foster platonic bonds between women. But in recent years, it has trended as a celebration of romantic girlfriends too. So, sorry to all my platonic girlfriends, this one isn’t for you. But whether you’re boo’d up, situationship-bound, or just having a little fun with your friend with benefits (or even your bestie — because why not strap up and connect in a new way every once in a while), this list has something for any kind of sexy girlfriend you’re treating right.

Mirror Mirror on the Wall This position is all about attention. Both of you are on the bed. Partner Two (you) sits up against the headboard while Partner One (your girlfriend, obviously) climbs into their lap, facing forward. From there, Partner Two reaches around and pleasures Partner One with fingers or toys. It’s already hot, but if you can set it up in front of a mirror, it’s game over. Flat-Out Devotion Think of this as a more stimulating, lazier version of doggy style. Partner One lies completely flat on the bed, legs slightly spread. Partner Two gets behind them, using their hands to rub their back, grip their shoulders, and grab some booty. This position allows for deep penetration from behind if that’s your vibe, but the real benefit? It often offers added clitoral stimulation because of the way Partner One’s position creates friction with the bed. The Christian Grey For this position, Partner Two sits on the bed while Partner One lies across their lap. It’s intimate, submissive, and hot as hell. With Partner One stretched out like this, Partner Two can use fingers or toys from behind, massage, or spank. This can be slow and teasing or more intense. Plus, Partner One has no added pressure to stimulate Partner Two because the position only allows for one partner at a time. It’s the perfect mix of closeness and kink. Showered with love Shower sex can get too slippery for comfort, but oral in the shower is always a winner. Partner One stands under the warm water, leaning slightly against the wall for support, while Partner Two gets on their knees and goes down on them like it’s their last meal. It’s steamy and cinematic and all about Partner One.

So get sexy, have some fun, and whether your girl gets her pleasure from kinky sex or a calm dinner date, take this holiday to please your lovely lady.