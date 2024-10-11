5 Halloween Sex Positions For A Thrilling Threesome

Get ready to loosen up and let your freak flag fly — it’s Halloween, after all! And while dressing up in an out-of-the-box costume might be one way to get a little freaky, the bedroom is definitely the next stop. Aside from trying out some Halloween sex positions, adding another partner into the mix can make things all the more thrilling. If you’re unsure where to start, there are some great threesome sex positions that are perfect for beginners, but these are still sure to have your heart pounding harder than your favorite scary movie — oh, and they’re all Halloween-themed.
Threesomes can get a bit tricky, but when done correctly, they can be a total treat (see what I did there?). That being said, there are a few things to establish beforehand. If you’re in a monogamous relationship, you might want to have a conversation with your partner about opening your relationship sexually — you should never move forward without their consent, too! (Oh, and pro-tip: Make sure your third isn’t a friend. Bad. Move.) Even with casual sex, it’s important to communicate with your sexual partners about your desires. Once all parties are consenting, it’s time for the fun to begin.
These Halloween sex positions for threesomes are freaky and thrilling, but are also pretty easy to get into — so they’re suitable for beginners. So, get ready for all the tricks, treats, and sexual thrills this Halloween, because your costume looks even better on the floor, anyway.
The Coven
-
Gather ’round the cauldron and get ready for some magic. In this position, all three partners sit in a circle, pleasuring each other simultaneously. This position is perfect for partners with all genitalia, and is also a great way to introduce some sex toys to really amp things up.
Dawn of the Head
-
Who doesn’t love a little bit of oral? With one partner lying on the bed, the other two pleasure them orally at the same time. (And, if you want to up the freakiness, add in some restraints for the receiving partner — if they’re down for it, of course.)
Twin witches
-
Now this one is spell-binding. To get into this position, have the giving partner lie on the bed as one partner straddles their face and the other lowers onto their “broom” (or strap-on) to achieve penetration. The two partners on top kiss and touch each other as the giving partner pleasures them from below.
Soul snatchers
-
Sure to leave you breathless, this position is simple, but effective. For this position, all three partners lie on their side in a triangle position, pleasuring each other orally.
Scream III
-
Appropriately named, IMHO. This position sounds a bit complicated, but when done correctly, it’ll have you and your partners screaming (from pleasure, obvi). To do this, have the penetrating partner (Partner 1) enter Partner 2 from behind, their upper leg draped back and over their hips. Then, Partner 3 lies on their side to pleasure Parter 2 orally, as Parter 2 uses their hand (or a toy) to give all of the thrills right back. A win-win-win.