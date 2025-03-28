So you want to have a little special somebody over for some gettin’ it on time… but there’s something (or someone) blocking you. Welcome to college — where dorms meet hormones and roomies meet sexiles (meaning, sex-exile). But how can you kick your roommate out for some sexy time without putting a sock on the doorknob or simply locking it? (Because c’mon, they deserve a little more than that.)

There’s never an easy way to sexile a roommate. It can be embarrassing and feel awkward, no matter how close you and your roomie are. And I know at times you might want to just hope and pray and cross your fingers that they don’t walk through that door… but I can promise you they’re praying harder than you are.

But the good news is that anybody can get through it with some communication and respect. And the even better news is that you can send a simple text to avoid that especially awkward face-to-face silence — or even worse, the awkward filler laugh. So, if you’re blankly staring at your phone wondering what the hell you should say to your roomie, here’s how you can truly master the fine art of sexiling (and getting laid, respectfully).

20 texts to sexile your roommate

So… I’m having someone over… How would you feel if I asked you to stay at your friend’s for the night so I can have my ‘special friend’ over? Would you mind… maybe… not coming back for another 30 minutes? Who has two thumbs and wants to get laid… this guy 👉😏👈 Is it possible for me to have the room to myself tonight? You can TOTALLY say no, but would I be able to have my sneaky link over tonight? I haven’t seen my SO in a while… is it okay if they stay the night? Is there any way you can be anywhere but our room tonight🙃 I’m going to be blunt here and ask if I can have the room tonight for a hu… Is there any way I can have one or two hours in the room alone (and with my sneaky link)?

We can’t stay at my SO’s tonight, can they stay here instead? I’m not kicking you out… but I am warning you that things might get spicy. This might be a really awkward question, but can you be gone between 8 pm and 10 pm tonight? Please feel free to say no, but are you okay with me having some alone time in the room with my SO tonight? Would you be okay with my sneaky link coming over tonight? I’d owe you one. If I had my “special friend” over tonight, what would be your thoughts?🤔 I’ll give you a free pass to have your SO over whenever you want if you let me have mine over tonight. (alone). Sooo… were you planning on being in the room tonight or? 1) Are you okay with me having my “special friend” over, and 2) What day would work best for you to not be in the room? Could you do me the BIGGEST favor in the world and not be in the room tonight?

Look at you, gold star roomie!