From Sink to Shower, Here’s Your Dorm Bathroom Sex Position Playbook

Dorm room sex is a doozy. Between dealing with roommates, twin XL beds, and the tiny slivers of time between classes, finding the time (and place) to get it on can be tough. And while you can hook up in a car, I’m here to offer you an alternative: your dorm bathroom. Because, as it turns out, dorm bathroom sex positions can be pretty hot.

Now, let me clarify, when I say the words “dorm bathroom,” I don’t mean those communal bathrooms that you share with everyone on your floor (*shudders*). Sure, you can try to get it on when nobody is around, but I wouldn’t suggest it — unless you want a really awkward meeting with your RA. But, if your dorm happens to have a private bathroom that you share with just your roommates, it can be an ample place to sneak in a quick one and spice things up. (Just make sure you clean up afterwards, OK?)

And just another thought! When it comes to having sex in a dorm, it’s essential to set some “sex-pectations” with your roommates about their boundaries: Is it OK to have sex on the floor? What are the rules of sexiling? And, coming back to why you came here, is it OK to get down and dirty in your bathroom? If the answer to that final question is “yes,” then why the hell not? College!

So, next time your roommates are out for the night, in class, or grabbing a bite to eat, here are four sex positions you can try in your dorm bathroom.

Sink it in If your private bathroom has a secure sink (like one that’s built into a countertop), then you’re in business. In this position, the receiving partner hops onto the counter with their bottom in the sink. From there, the giving partner can penetrate as the receiving partner opens their legs and wraps them around the giving partner for stability. Just make sure you don’t accidentally turn the water on, though. Countertop doggy Mirror sex is always such a vibe. To try, the receiving partner stands with their legs apart, bending over the counter and arching their back as the giving partner penetrates from behind. This gives you the opportunity to make some super hot eye contact in the mirror… and maybe a bit of hair-pulling, too. Toilet seat ride This sounds so unsexy, but bear with me. With the giving partner sitting on the closed toilet seat, the receiving partner gets on top with their back facing them, penetrating from below. From there, the receiving partner can hop and grind in what ever way makes them feel good. Standing Shower IMHO, shower sex is always in. After you’ve turned on the faucet to get things nice and steamy (but not too hot), the receiving partner faces the wall, holding on for stability, as the giving partner penetrates from behind. For more stability, the giving partner can hold onto the wall, but I’ll always recommend a non-slip shower mat.

Listen, while a dorm bathroom might not be your first choice for a hot hookup, it can definitely be a fun one. So, the next time you sexile your roommate, consider spicing things up a little… and giving your bathroom a good cleaning afterwards. It’s the least you can do.