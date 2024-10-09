Supporting Your Queer Friends Is Important During Election Season — Here’s How To Do It

The 2024 Election is only a few weeks away and it is important to consider how political discourse can affect marginalized communities, particularly the queer community. The stakes for LGBTQ+ rights in this election are incredibly high, as debates around anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, transgender rights, and equality in healthcare and education continue to dominate the national conversation. For many queer individuals, this election season can be a time of immense stress and anxiety, making support from friends and allies a necessity.

Allies have a responsibility to offer emotional support, advocate for equality, and create safe spaces where their queer friends can feel heard, seen, and valued. By amplifying queer voices and showing up for one another, we can work towards a more inclusive future, regardless of the political climate.

Whether through simple actions or larger commitment, supporting your queer friends ahead of the election and after the election is crucial. This can mean staying informed about the issues impacting LGBTQ+ people, checking in regularly, and standing against discriminatory rhetoric, both online and in person. To better understand how we can support our queer friends, I spoke to Dr. Jenna Brownfield, a licensed psychologist in Minneapolis, MN about what allies can do for their queer friends moving forward.

If you choose to discuss politics, do so without assumptions.

When discussing politics with your queer friends, it’s crucial to avoid making assumptions about their views or experiences just because they are queer. “Your queer friends and loved ones are not a monolith,” Brownfields tells Her Campus.

As the election season goes on, their perspectives may vary and can always change. One day they may feel hopeful, while the next day, they might feel frustrated or hopeless. “They need to feel supported in their full range of emotions,” Brownfield says. Instead of presuming how they feel or think, create space for open, non-judgmental discussions where they can express themselves fully and freely.

Offer emotional support, even if they don’t take it.

One of the most important ways to support our queer friends during the election season is by listening and empathizing. “Periodically check in and ask how they are doing with the election,” Brownfield says. “Let them know you’re ready to hear whatever they need to say about it. Acknowledge their fears and don’t dismiss them by giving false reassurance.”

Recognize the anxieties your queer friends are having around this election and understand and validate their experiences. It is also important to understand that offering emotional support doesn’t end once the results of the election are revealed. The results, regardless of the outcome, may continue to affect them and your support will still be necessary. Emotional support is an ongoing commitment.

Practice self-care together.

Take the time to take part in self-care practices alongside your queer friends. Everyone processes political stress differently, so consider what may be best. “Allow yourself to set intentional boundaries with how much and what kind of media you consume during high-stress political times,” Brownfield says. Whether it’s limiting exposure to news or opting to take a break from social media, do what is accessible to and right for you.

Practicing self-care with your queer friends doesn’t always need to revolve around talking about political issues. Sometimes, it can simply be about existing in joy and shared connection. This can look like a movie night, engaging in a creative hobby, or finding moments to laugh together. Prioritize activities that nurture the mental and emotional well-being of yourself and your queer friends.

In addition to setting boundaries, Brownfield encourages queer individuals to continue enjoying their life. “Connect with your community and find ways to continue experiencing queer joy,” she says.

Queer joy not only nurtures the individual, but also strengthens the community. Celebrating moments of love, friendship, and connection amidst uncertainty fosters resilience and reminds individuals of the beauty of queer identities. Whether it’s attending a local queer event, watching historical and affirming media, or simply sharing laughter with friends, finding and living in these moments are essential.

Remember and reflect on the resilience of the queer community, and how far they have come, and recognize that the results of the election aren’t the end of the fight for queer rights, no matter the outcome.

Stand up to (and correct) hateful rhetoric.

During this election cycle, misinformation and harmful narratives have been very prominent and are affecting many different communities such as queer individuals. When you hear false or discriminatory statements about queer and trans individuals, speak out immediately. “Speak out when you hear others stating misinformation or harmful narratives about queer and trans people,” Brownfield says. “If you remain silent, it is often taken as agreement, so it is important to express that you don’t agree.”

Instead of having endless debates, shift the conversation towards showing love for queer and trans individuals. Brownfield encourages allies to “focus on expressing your care and love for queer and trans people instead of getting solely caught up in arguing about the details of someone’s misinformation or anti-queer rhetoric.” Also, make an effort to learn how to spot misinformation and learn the truth instead of blindly listening to individuals on the news or social media. Understand how misinformation and harmful narratives aren’t just words or phrases and can have dangerous effects if taken seriously.

The election is days away and it is more important than ever to show up and show out for our queer friends. We need to take the time to express empathy, understanding, and unwavering support now and after the election. The political landscape may feel overwhelming, but with our collective actions, whether by offering emotional support, staying informed and counteracting misinformation, or having thoughtful and heartfelt conversations, we can make a meaningful difference.

By being intentional with how we navigate these critical and stressful times, we can create spaces where our queer friends can find belonging, understanding, and genuine love. This election will impact the LGBTQ+ community in many ways and being there for one another ensures that no one has to face it alone.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for LGBTQ+ mental health or safety concerns, call The Trevor Project‘s 24/7 Lifeline at 866-4-U-TREVOR (866-488-7386). You can also reach out for instant message or text message support via TrevorChat and TrevorText, respectively. For additional resources for trans people, call the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860. In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911.