Look, I don’t need to tell you that the 2024 presidential election is quickly approaching — that information is everywhere. But it bears repeating: there are less than two months before Election Day, so the time to make a decision on how you’re going to vote is quickly running out. Typically around this time, many people have not only decided on their voting choices, but have also made their plan to vote, double-checked their voter registration status, and ensured they have the proper voter ID for their state.

However, this election is unlike any other. With the Democratic party changing its presidential nominee four months before Election Day and the two presidential candidates being extremely polarizing for many, some voters — especially young and first-time voters — may still be undecided about how they’re going to vote… or whether they plan to vote at all.

To this I say: Knowledge is power. The best kind of decision is an informed decision, which is why I’m here to share information about what’s really at stake in the upcoming election.

In August — less than two months out from Election Day — Her Campus ran a survey of 420 people (as a follow up to a previous survey conducted in May) to see what issues are the most pressing to Gen Z voters in regard to the upcoming election. And while there are *plenty* of issues that are on the ballot both indirectly and directly this year (including things like immigration, education, racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights) these are the top five issues the survey respondents said are on their minds the most: reproductive rights (55%), gun control (29%), the economy (29%), climate change (24%), and healthcare (22%).

So, if you’re still unsure about how you plan to vote — or if you simply want more info in order to feel confident in your decision — let’s break down these top issues, as well as where each presidential candidate stands on them.

Reproductive rights

include a person’s ability to make their own healthcare decisions when it comes to birth control, abortion, and reproductive care. On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending 50 years of the constitutional right to abortion. Since then, 22 states have implemented abortion bans or restricted access, and many like Iowa and Missouri are set to vote on banning or restricting abortion access on Election Day. This means that many people face limitations to their bodily autonomy and can be criminally prosecuted for receiving an abortion, which also potentially paves the way for restrictions on birth control, emergency contraception, IVF, and more.

Gun Control

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, one person dies by firearm about every 11 minutes in the United States. Within 2024 alone, roughly 272 mass shootings have occurred as of Sept. 16. Gun violence has become a huge concern for especially young voters, who’ve grown up in a society in which a school shooting is seen as a regular occurrence. Despite 58% of Americans calling for stricter gun laws according to research conducted by the Pew Research Center, it has continuously been difficult for Congress to pass any kind of federal legislation on gun reform.

Economy

Inflation, student debt, job security, and the rising cost of housing are among the top concerns for young adults as they come of age. As rent prices increase in cities that used to be considered affordable, the dream of being a homeowner slips away from younger generations. Despite President Joe Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan and Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, many post-graduates are finding it difficult to keep up with their loan payments and the cost of living. All this is causing a significant amount of stress on young adults.

Harris According to her campaign website, Harris will invest in the economy to ensure relief for those in need. She promises to provide “nearly $170 billion in student debt relief,” increase the Pell Grant award, “build three million more rental units and homes that are affordable,” and restore the Child Tax Credit as well as the Earned Income Tax Credit. Trump Although his economic plan is broad, he promises on his campaign website to revive the economy through “lower taxes, bigger paychecks, and more jobs for American workers.” Further, during the Harris-Trump debate, Trump said he would maintain tax cuts from his previous term, which include lowering corporate tax cuts.

Climate Change

With fossil fuel emissions, drastic change in air quality, and the changing of the ocean levels, climate change has been an existential problem that many — especially young voters who expect to live many more decades on this planet — are concerned about.

Harris Although Harris has not clearly stated her plans to fight the climate crisis, she has talked about the threat climate change poses. On her campaign website, Harris has promised to “always fight for the freedom to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and live free from the pollution that fuels the climate crisis.” Despite her claims of being a climate change fighter, she promoted to continue domestic oil drilling at the Harris-Trump debate. Trump Like Harris, Trump doesn’t have a clear plan on addressing climate change. However, during his presidency, Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement — an international treaty on climate change ratified by 196 parties at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference. For his current campaign, Trump is running with plans to increase domestic oil and gas production in order to not have it at “the mercy of a foreign supplier of energy.”

Healthcare

With reproductive rights being a hot-button issue comes the topic of healthcare access for all as well. Many Gen Zers want better healthcare access and affordability for everyone, whether that be through expanding healthcare aid for chronic illnesses or making health insurance accessible to all.