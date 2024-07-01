5 Oral Sex Moves To Know Aside From Giving That Thang A “Hawk Tuah”

By now, you’ve probably heard about the viral sensation that is the “Hawk Tuah Girl.” ICYMI, 21-year-old Hailey Welsh took over the internet after sharing her go-to tip for the bedroom: “You gotta give him that Hawk Tuah and spit on that thang.” And listen: While she’s not wrong, as your resident sex-posi bestie, I believe that there are so many other oral sex tips that deserve their viral moment too, OK?

If you’re confused, allow me to spell it out for you: “Hawk Tuah” is a reference to the sound one makes when they spit on a penis during oral sex. (Though, it’s important to know that this “tip” can apply to other genitalia as well! The more you know!) The reason for doing this is to add some extra ~slip~ and reduce uncomfortable friction while you’re pleasuring a partner. Trust me when I tell you that the more spit, the better.

And, yeah, while the “Hawk Tuah Girl” is just another viral moment, it is bringing about some conversations when it comes to oral sex. If you’re new to giving oral sex, or unsure of how to “up your game” orally, it can be quite intimidating to know where to start. Luckily for you, I’ve rounded up five oral sex tips (aside from, well, spitting) that are not only pleasurable to your partner, but to you as well. Because let us not forget: When you’re the one giving the pleasure, you’re the one in charge — so don’t feel like you have to do anything that makes you, or your partner, uncomfortable. Period.