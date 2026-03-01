12 Winter-To-Spring Jackets To Transition Your Outfits With

I just experienced my first-ever blizzard, so it feels a little ironic to be talking about transitional, winter-to-spring jackets to add to your wardrobe. But I could definitely use a little spring in my step — or in this case, my closet. Winter weather has an annoying way of lingering longer than we’d like, but the promise of warmer days — and less layers — is always right around the corner. That’s where a versatile transitional jacket comes in handy. With the right one, you can confidently step out in unpredictable weather while staying on-trend, remaining true to your style, and proving that winter no longer has a strict say over your OOTD.

Whether you’re walking across campus, grabbing coffee with friends, or finally exploring the city after a much-needed hibernation (I know I did), a winter-to-spring, transitional jacket is a practical investment. From chic trench coats to breezier quilted jackets, the right outerwear can make all the difference as your wardrobe pivots away from heavy knits and puffer coats. Keep reading for 12 jackets that will take you and your wardrobe out of the winter blues and right into a more colorful spring.

Edikted Edikted Oversized Faux Leather Bomber Jacket ($92) If the temperatures are a tiny improvement from what you were dealing with in prior weeks, I’d say it’s safe to ditch the puffer in favor of this leather bomber. Leather jackets are so versatile because they can be worn in almost every season, dressed up or down, and they add a signature “cool” factor to any look. See on Edikted

Pscsun PAC 1980 Active Nomad Packable Puffer Jacket ($65) Personally, I’m obsessed with the way this puffer is styled. If it’s still a little cooler where you are, I suggest layering some tights under your skirt for added warmth or swapping them out for jeans. But if the temperatures are finally climbing, take some notes from this outfit and pair it with a skirt in the same shade and a sporty headband for something more monochromatic. See on PacSun

Hello Molly Hello Molly Snowy Starlet Jacket Blush ($145) This jacket is as cozy as it is chic. With its cropped fit, elastic hem and cuffs, and wool blend, this piece will look good paired with its coordinating skirt for a spring forward look. But if it’s colder, I can see it pairing nicely with some jeans and a pair of ankle boots. See on Hello Molly

Beginning Boutique Beginning Boutique Cream Cropped Trench Coat ($110) This isn’t your average trench coat. Unlike its maxi-length counterpart, this cropped fit ensures a more warm-weather approved look. Pair it with a black turtleneck, a miniskirt, and some boots for a chic look that effortlessly toes the line between winter and spring. See on Beginning Boutique

Pink PINK Denim by Pink Shacket ($80) It simply wouldn’t be me if I compiled a list of shopping recs and didn’t includesomething that comes in pink. This blush-hued shacket is a must-need for spring, and I can see it styled with a basic tee, some jeans or leggings, and your favorite sneakers. See on PINK

Target Blogilates Women’s Bonfire Fleece Jacket ($45) While the oversized fit and high collar make this a winter must-have, this cream color and lighter material argue its case as a spring staple. But ultimately, if you’re looking for something more athleisure-aligned, then this jacket is for you. See on Target

Pacsun RARE DNM EDIT Rhinestone Denim Cropped Gas Jacket ($106) If you’re looking for a jacket that’s going to make a statement, this is the one. Featuring a faded denim look, shiny rhinestones, and a full zipper closure, this jacket would look as chic with its corresponding low-rise jeans as it would with any denim wash. See on PacSun

Zara ZARA Cropped Crossover Trench Coat ($80) Upon scrolling through ZARA’s jacket lineup, this one caught my eye because I could immediately envision it with a plain white tee, some medium wash jeans, beige ballet flats, and oversized sunglasses. See on ZARA

Aerie Aerie Oh Snap! Sweatshirt ($65) There’s a reason this sweatshirt is one of Aerie’s bestselling items. The fleece blend promises a very cozy and comfortable fit, but this vibrant pink — and the five other colors it comes in — are all just as spring-forward. See on Aerie

Lulus Lulus Blush Pink Floral Quilted Barn Jacket ($69) This jacket is incredibly on the nose for a winter-to-spring jacket. With its floral print, shearling collar, and cropped fit, this would go great with some baggy jeans and a pair of ankle boots. See on Lulus