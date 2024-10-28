Ah, fall: leaves changing into beautiful colors, the crisp chill in the air, pumpkin-flavored drinks, and the best season to snuggle up next to your favorite person. Not only is cuddling a prime fall activity, but it’s also great to use as a segue into a steamy night of sex (and passion!) between you and your partner. Whether your cuddle sesh lasts an hour or twenty minutes while you’re Netflix and chilling, there’s one snuggle position that will undoubtedly lead to humping and grinding: spooning. And spooning sex positions are, to put it simply, hot.

If you aren’t aware of spooning, I feel honored to be the one to enlighten you. This position entails both partners lying down on one side, both facing the same way (for example, when you two are watching a movie). The partner on the inside (or the little spoon) usually will have their rear up against the other person’s (the big spoon’s) pelvic area, and this, my friends, is exactly what turns into some good old-fashioned love-making.

If you’re feeling skeptical about it or you’re somebody who thinks this is a “boring” position, well, do I have a treat for you. There’s no one-size-fits-all sex position, and spooning is the perfect example of that. While the act of spooning itself usually starts off during cuddling, it’s so versatile (and intimate) that it almost always will progress into something much more steamy. Next time you’re cuddling with bae, keep these spooning positions in mind, and try some out for size.

Classic spoon In this position, you start off the same way I described earlier: both partners facing one way, one behind the other, lying on your sides. The partner on the outside (the giving partner) can easily access the other person’s genitalia, commonly transitioning into penetrative sex between two partners. The beauty of this position is how versatile it can be. If you want to use toys, do it! Feeling fingers? Try that, too. The sky’s the limit. Crooked spoon This one is very similar to the regular spooning position, except the receiving partner sits up on their elbow, or all the way up, using their arm to hold steady. This sex position is perfect for giving the person on the inside more control, especially because they can grind their hips against the giving partner and control the pace. Half spoon Does this one count if it’s half-spoon, half-missionary? I say it does. The giving partner o starts off leaning slightly over the receiving partner, who will be lying on their back with their outside leg up. The partner on top can easily penetrate the receiving partner, and voila: a beautiful blend of spooning and missionary sex positions. (Sabrina Carpenter actually demonstrated this as one of her “Juno” positions, BTW.) Spoon to spoon If you and your partner love making eye contact during sex, you need to try this one. How it works is instead of both partners facing the same way, back-to-face, the receiving partner flips around to face the other person, so the two are face-to-face. This is a perfect position for grinding, but penetrative sex can be just as good. Take my word for it. Folded spoon Hear me out. This one is very similar to the classic spooning position, except both partners keep their knees bent, allowing the big spoon’s knees to fit perfectly behind the back of the little spoon’s legs. The giving partner will do most of the work here, grabbing onto the receiving partner closely, and either grinding, penetrating, fingering, or using toys. (Or all of it.)

If curiosity is still plaguing your mind, I strongly advise you to try one of these variations of spooning sex positions with your partner the next time you cuddle. Don’t be afraid to switch things up if you feel like it’s right — just always make sure you’re always communicating your needs and your boundaries, as well as your partner. Call your bae, throw on a movie, and get to spooning. You won’t regret it.