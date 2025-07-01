These Spicy Do Or Drink Questions Are Basically Foreplay

With school no longer in session and the summer vibes heating up, calls for slumber parties and weekend trips are here! If you’re planning to have the “best summer ever” with a little help from your friends, chances are that you and your pals — or your situationship — will try anything to grow closer and to potentially spill the beans a bit… OK, maybe a lot. And what better way than to ask some spicy Do or Drink questions?

If you and your friends are getting tired of the same old board games, there are different varieties of card games that you could pick up on. A card game that has become prominent with Gen Zers is Do or Drink. If you’re unfamiliar, Do or Drink is very similar to Truth or Dare, but with a more adult vibe to it (IYKYK). The game is meant for the players to partake in risqué challenges, ranging from intimate themes to other explicit activities. If the player refuses to partake in the dare, then they have to take a shot of their alcoholic drink (if you’re 21+, OFC).

So, you think that you could be down for a challenge of exploring your spicy side? Invite your friends, partner, or FWB over and get to business with these spicy Do or Drink questions.

40 Spicy Do or Drink questions:

Name a celebrity that you’ve had a sexual fantasy about. Share the wildest thing that you have done in bed, either by yourself or with a partner. Describe how you would participate in group sex. Name a fetish that you have. Share the first time that you masturbated. Describe the pleasures of oral sex and penetrative sex. Name the number of sex toys you own. Describe your first sexual experience. Switch clothes with the person sitting next to you for the next round. Name the wildest place you’ve had sex. Tell the person next to you what turns you on the most about them. Describe the wildest night that you’ve had to the person next to you. Blurt out your body count. Give your best dirty talk sequence. Participate in phone sex for three minutes. Describe how good you are in bed. Roleplay as someone being caught at work in an NSFW situation. Dish out the last person you had sex with. Go skinny dipping for five minutes. Give the person next to you a lap dance. Stimulate a sexual act. Watch an adult movie with the person sitting next to you. Describe the time that you had a one-night stand. Perform a sensual dance. Stimulate a BDSM act by using either a belt or a whip. Roleplay as a stripper. Roleplay as a kinky lover. Show the color of your underwear. Make out with the person next to you for one minute. Take a body shot of someone in the room. Do an impression of an adult film star. Moan the alphabet. Show everyone your best twerking moves. Show a nude photo of yourself to the group. Pretend that you’re having an orgasm. Show your chest to the group. Detail your favorite sexual position. Send a sexy message to your ex. Ask the person next to you to spank you. Name the biggest flirt of the group.

This game is all about cranking up the heat and exploring your wild side. However, if you do plan on playing this game with your friends, be respectful of those who choose not to partake in the more explicit dares. You want to make sure that everyone is having fun, but be mindful in the process.