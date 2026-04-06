ICYMI, Spencer’s Is Launching A Sex-Ed Pop Up At College Campuses

There’s something powerful about finally having access to a space where your questions about sex and wellness are not just tolerated — they’re genuinely welcomed. That’s exactly why Spencer’s Sex & Wellness College Tour, Sexology 101, feels like a breath of fresh air. It’s a traveling pop-up experience for college students, rooted in the belief that everyone deserves access to honest, empowering information about their bodies and their sexual wellness.

For a lot of us, those spaces were hard to come by growing up. Sex education, specifically in high school, often felt rushed and wrapped in so much shame that the actual information got lost somewhere along the way. We left those classrooms knowing very little, feeling lost and confused about our bodies. College is supposed to be where we figure things out — and in so many ways, it is. But when it comes to sexual health, that figuring-out process can still feel isolating without the right support. So, Spencer’s is here to help.

Sexology 101 is kind of like your classic fair — but with a sexual wellness twist. When the tour rolls through campus, students can expect a Spin-to-Win prize wheel, free swag, interactive activities, and the chance to explore Spencer’s exclusive Sexology line — a collection designed specifically for young adults who are beginning to explore self-expression and own their confidence as they navigate sexual wellness. “College is a time of exploration, independence, and important first experiences,” says Lori Tesoro, Spencer’s director of public relations. “With the Sexology 101 tour, we’re creating a space where students can ask questions, learn, and feel confident navigating their own wellness journeys, without judgment.”

At select stops, students can also meet special guests: pleasure expert Dirty Lola and lifestyle influencer Halli Smith, both known for their candid takes on sex and wellness, and promising no-question-is-too-weird energy. So, students should expect real answers and practical tips that normalize how they want to talk about, and approach talking about, sex.

The in-person experience kicks off in April. If you’re a student at any of the universities or colleges listed, make sure to spare some time in your day to visit the pop-up:

Temple University: April 15

Monmouth University: April 22

Stockton University: April 23

Rowan College: April 30

Oh, and an added bonus: At each stop, the first 100 guests in line receive wristbands to get an exclusive goodie bag. However, the lines for the goodie bags will start forming about one hour before the event’s start time — so, get there early… but not too early.

Without a doubt, college introduces all of us to a lot of “firsts” — relationships, independence, and sexual experiences. However, sexual education doesn’t always keep up with what students actually need to know —which is exactly the gap Spencer’s is trying to fill.

The tour is rooted in Spencer’s commitment to body positivity, self-expression, and reducing stigma around sexual health conversations. The idea is simple: when we normalize talking about sex and wellness, people make better, healthier, and safer decisions. I’m on board!