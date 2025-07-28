6 Sex-Ed Substacks That Are Empowering & Informative

As someone who has freshly immersed themselves in the community of Substack, let me be the one to say that it is passing the point of irrelevancy. If you don’t know what Substack is, you have a lot of catching up to do. Substack is an online platform for bloggers, creators, and onlookers alike. The appeal of the site is different from other social media platforms, since it focuses more on direct audience engagement. All in all, you’ll be able to find a little something for your niche interest — and that includes sex-ed Substacks.

A topic that has garnered significant attention is sex and relationships. Even more so, the importance of sex education. Sex education is highly important for young adults, as it provides them with knowledge on making healthy decisions around sexual health and developing a positive mindset towards human sexuality.

If you haven’t had any sex-ed courses offered in middle or high school, the internet can be a pretty useful tool for education. According to Her Campus’s 2025 Sex Survey, 76% of respondents said that they use the internet as a source of sexual education. So if you are at a stage in your life where you may need more guidance on sex or sexuality, these six Substacks will be best for your bookmark section.

In all of these Substacks, the importance of sex education serves as the main frame with no guilt at all. So, if you want to read on and become more sexually knowledged, you’ve come to the right place.

Sex-Ed substacks to subscribe to asap:

Confidence and Joy By Emily Nagoski Want to know more about how to have good sex? Need more guidance on achieving the best orgasm ever? Emily Nagoski got your back! In her newsletter, Nagoski educates readers about building healthy relationships, practicing abstinence, and kicking the weird curve of talking about sex. Guerrilla Sex Ed If the not-so-interesting lectures of sex ed are boring the hell out of you, then Guerrilla Sex Ed will keep your eyes glued on what’s to come. Managed by author Steph Auteri, GSE provides all of the resources that are commonly taught in schools, but with more of a captivating approach. Readers can learn more about sexuality, how to confidently speak about sex, and other topics that are prevalent among Gen-Zers. Alchemical Sex Education Published by sex educator Isa Coffey, this Substack is all about sex positivity and creating a safe space for those who want more knowledge on their bodies. Most of the reads in the newsletter discuss safe sex, abortion access, and sexual exploration. Not only that, but Coffey runs her very own school called WiseBodies, which is dedicated to the teachings of human sexuality. The Love Lab Did somebody call a doctor? In The Love Lab, Lanae St. John knows how to get you on the right path to educating you about your body. This Substack is also wonderful for those who want to have intimate relationships and learn about sex positivity. Lanae also points out in the majority of her articles about the importance of sex education and why it’s needed in schools. Adult Sex Ed Sex and comedy together? Count me in! Adult Sex Ed by Dani Fani Leonard deep dives into the nitty-gritty of getting down and dirty. Whether it’s stories about bad sex or the awkwardness of not being able to finish (IYKYK), Leonard lays the ground out for all of these juicy topics. Age of Sexploration In this playful, straight-forward newsletter, Cady S. Moore’s informative essays are mainly based around sexual wellness and pleasure. Some important topics that Moore wrote about are STD/STI testing, queer sex, and non-monogamy. If you’re thinking about exploring your sexuality or need more guidance on going to the doctor for *that* issue, this newsletter is just for you!

All of these Substacks are great resources for all of your sex-ed needs, as well as showcasing the importance of why young people need it. If you’re thinking of getting down and dirty but want more of the nitty-gritty of the deed, you can always count on these resources!