Between decorating your room, catching up with friends, and figuring out where your 8 a.m. even is, it’s easy to forget your sexual wellness and health. But to be honest, it deserves a spot on your back-to-school checklist just like bedding, school supplies, and your favorite going-out outfits. Taking a little time to focus on it now can save you time and stress later.

Starting college or heading back for another semester means focusing on your wellness beyond mental health and staying on top of assignments. Sexual wellness matters too, and it’s something you deserve to feel confident and informed about.

Taking care of your sexual health isn’t just about stocking up on condoms (though you definitely should). It’s also about learning what your body needs, making space for your pleasure, and building habits that support your body with safety, confidence, and peace of mind. That means understanding protection, knowing how to talk about boundaries, getting tested regularly, and keeping the right resources on hand just in case.

Whether you’re all about solo time, in a situationship, or dating around, creating a routine that puts you first is crucial! Here’s everything you need to keep in your sexual wellness toolkit this school year, because safe, informed, feel-good sex is always in season.

durex Durex Air condoms ($19) No toolkit is complete without condoms, because they’re your best defense against STIs and unplanned pregnancy. If you’re tired of the thick, uncomfortable condoms that kill the vibe, Durex Air condoms are great for an extra thin and super light feel, almost like they’re not there. See On CVS

glyde Glyde Sheer Dental Dams ($22) Oral sex protection? Yes, it’s a thing, and it’s essential. Glyde Sheer dental dams are thin, vegan, and latex-free, offering protection during oral sex without sacrificing sensation. See On Glyde

take action Take Action ($35) Even the best planners need a backup plan. If you miss a pill or the condom breaks, emergency contraception can help you stay protected. Plan B ($47) is the go-to emergency contraceptive, but Take Action is another popular, and cheaper, option. Just make sure to read the instructions carefully and take it ASAP for the best results. See On Walmart

good clean love Good Clean Love Almost Naked Lubricant ($17) If lube isn’t a part of your routine yet, it should be! It can make everything feel smoother, safer, and more enjoyable. Good Clean Love Almost Naked lubricant is known for its natural ingredients and pH-balancing abilities. See On Good Clean Love

rael Rael feminine wipes ($13) Sometimes after sex, you just want to freshen up fast. Having gentle wipes on hand is a smart move if you’re somewhere without easy bathroom access. Rael’s feminine wipes are made for sensitive skin and totally chill when you need a quick clean-up on the go. See On Rael

winx Winx UTI Test + Treat Kit ($15) Let’s be real — UTIs are the worst. That burning, uncomfortable feeling? No thanks. Keep the Winx Test + Treat Kit on hand to catch symptoms early. Bonus: It’s the only at-home kit that delivers digital results with a quick scan! See On Winx

everlywell Everlywell Chlamydia & Gonorrhea Test ($69) Getting tested regularly doesn’t have to be awkward or time-consuming. Everywell’s Chlamydia & Gonorrhea Test is an at-home kit that’s discreet, affordable, and delivers quick results. Plus, if your results return positive, you get access to a licensed healthcare provider to walk you through the next steps. See On Everlywell

Your sexual wellness matters just as much as your class schedule or dorm setup. With the right tools on hand, you can feel safe, confident, and in control. So, while packing for campus, don’t forget to prioritize yourself.