These Steamy Reads Are *Way* Hotter Than Your Valentine’s Plans (Seriously)

Valentine’s Day can stir up a lot of emotions, from excitement to dread. But one thing that can improve your mood and get you in the spirit of V-Day is snuggling up with a good smutty romance book. Even though, IMO, you never need a reason to pull out a spicy book, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to crack open that smutty book you’ve been waiting to read. And, if you’re unsure where to start, I have a few recommendations for a few smutty Valentine’s Day romance books to put on your radar.
Valentine’s Day is known as a sweet holiday (for the most part), but this year, let’s make it even more spicy. After all, there is nothing that gets you into the mood for the season of romance (and sex) than a spicy book — especially when it has swoon-worthy characters, flirty banter, and super hot spicy scenes that make you blush. Partner or no partner, you can foster the romantic holiday vibes through reading these books.
No matter the amount of spice you want, I have a book for you. From clean and sweet to straight-up nasty, I’ve got you, bestie. So order that book on your Amazon wishlist, or grab your Kindle, and get ready to turn up the heat this Valentine’s Day with these six smutty romance books.
- The Second You’re Single by Cara Tanamachi
-
This is the book for the folks who want a clean sweet romance book. Freelance writer Sora Reid hates Valentine’s Day — she hates it so much that she wants to boycott it. So, she starts a challenge akin to Dry January dubbed “Solo February:” No dating, no worrying about romance… just doing whatever she wants without worrying about the usual things that make February so miserable for her.
But when her old schoolmate Jack Mann shows up with all of his muscles and his surprisingly sweet, soft side and affinity for baking, Sora is thrown for a loop.
- Exes and O’s by Amy Lea
-
Friends to lovers and a grumpy/sunshine troupe? Sign me up. This novel follows Tara Chen who is known for being a romance connoisseur. Making it no surprise that she loves Valentine’s Day — she even keeps a box filled with old Valentines. Her serious approach to the holiday means that finding a date for her job’s Valentine’s Day gala she recruits her roommate, Trevor, to help her go through her list of exes and find the right one to take her to the dance. And, of course, feelings (and spice!) start to grow between the two.
- Mile High by Liz Tomforde
-
If hockey romances are also all over your FYP, this is the book for you. This novel is about Stevie Shay, a self-assured flight attendant who gets a prestigious job working on a private plane for Chicago’s professional hockey team. She is at first unimpressed with the team’s superstar playboy, Zanders, and his attempts at flirting and pushing her buttons, but the two can’t deny their intense mutual attraction for long.
- Not Another Love Song by Julie Soto
-
Two string players, Gwen Jackson and Xander Thorne, fight their attraction for each other as they compete for center stage in this spicy and emotional romance. This is an unforgettable read that has emotional depth with humorous moments.
- Cupid’s Peak by Lee Jacquot
-
This book focuses on an introvert who is set up on a blind date on Valentine’s Day at a five-star resort. This book is a perfect fit for readers who crave a romantic and adventurous tale of self-discovery, exhibitionism, and rekindling a long-held crush, with a dash of humor and a swoon-worthy hero.
- Petty Cupid by Sarah Blue
-
This is the perfect feel-good, Valentine’s Day-themed romance book with a touch of fantasy and romance. Cupid the mythical creature (yes, the one with the arrows and wings) lies about having a date for the Valentine’s Day Ball. What starts as a ploy to make her ex-boyfriend jealous quickly turns into something far more complicated.
The Grim Reaper she chose turns out to be far more than the surface of his dark shadowy robes and being a collector of souls. They’re from two different worlds… but you know what they say about opposites.
For all the romance book lovers, I hope you enjoy turning up the heat this Valentine’s Day with these reads!