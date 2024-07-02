Debut Your Single Era With These Confident AF Instagram Captions

Soft launch this, hard launch that… it seems like every time something is announced on social media, it usually has to do with a new relationship or an upgrade to an existing relationship (an engagement, pregnancy, etc). As social media continues to grow as a space for people to feel comfortable talking about their personal lives, Gen Z is getting a taste of it all; the good, the bad, and everything in between when it comes to romantic partnerships.

Social media users have seen the rise and fall of relationships across different platforms – all through the lens of an iPhone. While most of the time, what we’re really seeing is bits and pieces of a much larger picture, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the romanticization of it all. Nowadays, if you spend an hour on TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ll spend half of that time scrolling past videos of and/or about couples. Gen Z eats up lovey-dovey content; there’s no doubt about that. But there’s one thing Zoomers love more: authenticity.

Nobody can escape break-ups – unless you choose to be alone forever (no judgment here girl, especially in this dating climate) and it’s the one time we really have to lean on our community and friends for support. Gen Zers show our support most through digital channels because it’s what we’re so used to communicating with – and that’s why soft (or hard) launching your single era is the modern way of updating everybody you stay connected to. Plus, it’s always fun to give a little hint as to what’s going on in your life while still staying a little bit mysterious.

If you’ve been sitting on some pictures to post (I know you are!) and need some good Insta captions, you’ve come to the right place. I have more than 40 single Instagram captions that you can choose from (depending on your chosen photo dump vibe, OFC).

embracing the beauty of solitude 🦋 to new beginnings! 💌 in a new era… i’m calling this one “all about me” ❤️‍🔥 the only couple i want is a couple more drinks 🥰🥂 as jason derulo once said… i’m ridin’ solo 😎 living for me (and my cat) self-love season ✨ activate free agent status 💁‍♀️ new chapter, new lessons, new me <3 catch flights not feelings or whatever they say ✈️ commence the post-breakup glow up! living the dream, and this time it’s all mine 🤭 solo life >> free to do me! one person on top of the world rn, and it’s me. i didn’t realize the single glow was real till now ✨ in my soul-searching era 🧘‍♀️ @sabrinacarpenter hasn’t said what to do when they do embarrass u, but i think i’ve figured it out 🥳 brb, i’m healing growth & gratitude

hustling era! self-love has never felt (or looked) better <3 solace in my own company. new chapter asf 💌 embracing the art of self-care reflecting, growing & glowing heavy on my empty mind sh*t, like sza said self-care routine (and lana) on repeat not how i expected this year to go but… 2024theplot alexa play “smoking on my ex pack” by sza dare i say… she’s glowing! ✨ newly-single necessities: late nights w/ my girls & lana playing over and over not sure what’s next but i’m embracing the here & now. thriving rn ❤️‍🔥 it’s been a while but…she’s baaaaaackkkk don’t worry about me, just doing my own thing! more time for me & my girls. here’s to a new era of us! 🥂 thank u, next! writing my story and the plot is thickening rn #newera single era sponsored by my best friends & @titosvodka who’s seeing me the most rn: the gym staff & my cat looking good & feeling better my vibe rn is just living life

And allow your single era to commence!