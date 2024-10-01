7 Protein-Packed Snacks For On-The-Go College Students

As a college student, your schedule is bound to be filled with a plethora of responsibilities: Between classes, work, and other commitments, finding time for personal endeavors is already difficult to do — especially when it comes to cooking for yourself. Meal prepping can be a lot of work, and it’s discouraging when you have so many other important things to worry about. Often, it’s easier to just eat instant ramen for dinner all the time, even though it can negatively impact your health.
While eating processed meals is relatively cheap, especially for college students, fast food isn’t going to help you feel any better while pulling those all-nighters. Eating healthier is a great step toward improving your body’s general functions, which will help you from falling off track.
One important thing that your body needs is protein, which is something that a majority of fast-food/processed foods lack. It plays an important role in the formation of our cells, as it’s a building block for bones, muscles, cartilage, and skin; it builds and repairs tissue, and not only this, it also helps oxygenate our body to supply necessary nutrients. So, when we don’t consume as much protein in our day-to-day lives, our bodies may take a hit by losing muscle mass or feeling extra fatigued throughout the day.
So, to combat this issue, I’ve constructed a list of high-protein snacks for on-the-go college students that can help you to reach your protein intake goals, in a pinch.
- Hard-boiled eggs
Quick and easy: One medium-sized egg contains 6.3 grams of protein, so boiling a handful of eggs can help you pulse protein throughout the day. Feel free to leave your hard-boiled eggs unpeeled in the fridge, then grab them whenever you’re hungry or when you’re on the go!
- Edamame
These are immature green soybeans that are packed with vitamins, minerals, and, you guessed it, protein. A cup of cooked edamame supplies 18.5 grams of protein, and unlike most plants, edamame provides all the essential amino acids your body needs to function. You can consume edamame alone as a snack, or you can even add it to your meals, like in soups, salads, and more.
- Cottage cheese
Cheese lovers, I have something for you. While all cheeses have a good amount of protein, cottage cheese has one of the highest amounts, as a half-cup provides 14 grams of protein. It’s great to snack on while you’re hanging in your dorm or before you have to leave, so it’s a great healthy alternative to include in your diet.
- Almonds
Almonds are incredibly good for you, as they have benefits like lowering cholesterol and improving brain function and endurance
- GReek yogurt
This is a great option to include in your diet, as it provides 16 grams of protein. To compliment this snack, you can add in other healthy ingredients like granola or fruit to the mix — get fancy with it!
- Jerky
Shelf-stable, easily portable, and well, delicious, beef jerky is a great option for college students. Rich in protein and low in carbohydrates, jerky is the way to go if you’re ever rushing out of the dorms or just need something quick to snack on while doing homework. Of course, consume it in moderation, as it is relatively high in sodium and highly processed, but because it has some essential vitamins and minerals, it’s still a great snack to make sure you’re getting all the protein you need.
- Canned Tina
One of my personal favorites, tuna is a great source of protein that’s quick and easy to prepare. It contains about 21 grams of protein, and since it’s a fatty fish, it’s an impressive source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health. Convenient, affordable, and versatile, tuna is a nice option to snack on. Also, you can even eat it as a sandwich, salad, and more! Play around with different recipes, as I’m sure anything you make with tuna will taste good.