7 Protein-Packed Snacks For On-The-Go College Students

As a college student, your schedule is bound to be filled with a plethora of responsibilities: Between classes, work, and other commitments, finding time for personal endeavors is already difficult to do — especially when it comes to cooking for yourself. Meal prepping can be a lot of work, and it’s discouraging when you have so many other important things to worry about. Often, it’s easier to just eat instant ramen for dinner all the time, even though it can negatively impact your health.

While eating processed meals is relatively cheap, especially for college students, fast food isn’t going to help you feel any better while pulling those all-nighters. Eating healthier is a great step toward improving your body’s general functions, which will help you from falling off track.

One important thing that your body needs is protein, which is something that a majority of fast-food/processed foods lack. It plays an important role in the formation of our cells, as it’s a building block for bones, muscles, cartilage, and skin; it builds and repairs tissue, and not only this, it also helps oxygenate our body to supply necessary nutrients. So, when we don’t consume as much protein in our day-to-day lives, our bodies may take a hit by losing muscle mass or feeling extra fatigued throughout the day.

So, to combat this issue, I’ve constructed a list of high-protein snacks for on-the-go college students that can help you to reach your protein intake goals, in a pinch.