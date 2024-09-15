Navigating election season as a busy college student is a big task. Whether it’s doing homework while watching a presidential debate or listening to the news on the drive to work, fitting politics into your day-to-day life can be difficult.

In the upcoming presidential election, approximately 41 million members of Gen Z will be of age to vote. College students across the country are heading to the polls this November to cast their ballots, some for the first time. But Gen Zers are busy people, most of them navigating college schedules or still adjusting to the working world, and can have trouble finding time to cast their ballots.

Voting early or voting by mail is an option, but if you go to school in-state and haven’t yet requested an absentee ballot, voting in-person might be the way to go — but making time for it is another story.

The general election takes place on Nov. 5 — a Tuesday, as usual — and getting to the polls in the middle of a busy school or work day can be near impossible for many. However, it doesn’t have to be. Simply asking to take the time off to go do your civic duty can be the difference between getting to cast your vote or not.

Of course, it can seem nerve-wracking to reach out to a boss or professor about missing work or class so that you have time to vote, but just remember it’s important to do — and once you do it, you’ll be so glad you did.

1. Know your school’s resources and policies.

If you’re registered to vote in the same state as your college or university, your polling station will likely be on or near campus. Look into exactly where yours is, and try to make a plan: How long will it take to get there? Will a lot of people be voting at the same time and place? Figure out how much time it will take and when you plan to go, then reach out to your professors or your boss accordingly.

Some colleges and companies require people be allowed time off to vote. Additionally, some states also require employers to give their employees time off to vote. Check with your state, employer, or school for the specific laws or policies so you know your rights.

If you’re somewhere that doesn’t require time off for voting, there are still ways to make it work. Is there a specific professor who you have a good relationship or know to be more lenient than others? Consider voting during that class. Is there a time of day when work is less busy? Maybe plan to go during that time.

Regardless, communicating with your boss or professor as early as possible will give you a better chance of making a plan that works for everyone. The earlier you can let them know that you won’t be there, the longer you both have to prepare for your absence.

2. Email your boss or professor

Once you know attendance policies and what resources you’re working with, you might consider writing out an email conveying your plan.

For a professor, that could look something like this:

Dear [insert name],

I am reaching out to let you know in advance that I plan to be absent from class on Nov. 5 because I will be voting in the general election at the time of our class. I will make sure to keep up with class notes and assignments. I am happy to discuss this further at your earliest convenience.

Thank you,

[Your name]

For a boss, it could look something like this:

Dear [insert name],

I am reaching out to let you know in advance that I plan to step away from my desk during [anticipated time range] on Nov. 5 because I will be voting in the general election. I will make sure to keep up with any outstanding work both before and after I’m out of office. I am happy to discuss this further at your earliest convenience.

Thank you,

[Your name]

3. Speak to your boss or professor in person

Having an in-person conversation about why you will be missing class or work on the day of the election can also be a good way to inform your boss or professor about your upcoming absence. This would allow you to answer any follow-up questions they might have and discuss a plan for staying caught up.

If your boss or professor isn’t understanding for any reason, you can always go to HR at your company or the dean’s office at your school and discuss the issue with someone else. You have the right to vote, and you should be allowed to exercise it.