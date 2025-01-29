Strap In & Try These Hot AF Strap-On Sex Positions

Valentine’s Day, a day associated with romantic gestures and expressions of love and affection, presents the perfect occasion to spice things up and reach a new level of intimacy with your partner. For couples looking to deepen their connection and add a new piece to their lovemaking, incorporating a strap-on can be an incredibly empowering and connecting experience to any relationship.

Strap-ons can offer a unique shift in traditional power dynamics in the bedroom, allowing both partners to explore different roles, sensations, and perspectives. This can lead to better intimacy, communication, and a deeper sense of connection as you and your partner navigate new possibilities together.

Whether you are a seasoned pro or just curious and willing to try something new, I have selected a variety of positions designed to maximize pleasure and intimacy on Valentine’s Day — with you in charge. From classic positions with a strap-on twist that offers familiar comfort with a new edge, to more adventurous and creative approaches designed to cater to a variety of preferences and experience levels. This exploration aims to provide inspiration and empower couples to uncover new heights of pleasure and intimacy while exploring the unique and empowering nature of strap-on play.

Pegger’s Choice For this position, you will need to kneel right behind your receiving partner as they are bent over so their hips are in the air. A pillow can be placed under the receiving partner’s hips or head for extra support. You will use a strap-on to penetrate them doggy style, or they can use their fingers or tongue for an alternative route. The Amazon position This position is more acrobatic than others, but it’s still worth trying if you’re feeling adventurous on Valentine’s Day. In this position, you would lie on your back with your knees pulled into their chest. Your partner will sit on the back of your thighs. This position is a bit difficult, but it can be a lot of fun when done correctly. The Butterfly For the Butterfly position, your partner will lie on the bed with their legs bent at the knee while you stand on the floor in front of them. Then, your partner’s legs will rest on your shoulder, which would lift their hips to make penetration possible and easier. You can place your hands or a pillow under your partner’s hips to add more depth. Burning Woman This one is similar to the Butterfly position and just as easy. Your partner would lead over a counter or table while you stand behind them and penetrate them from behind. If a counter or table is too difficult due to height, you can try a bed as well. Bouncing Spoon For this position, you will sit on the floor or bed with your back against a wall. Your partner will face away from you and straddle your lap while kneeling. Once your partner has lowered themself onto the strap-on, they can move their hips and you can assist with your hands by lifting them up and down. This position is great if your knees and legs aren’t too strong.

Adding a strap-on into your sex life can be a thrilling experience, but remember that communication and consent are key. Discuss your desire, boundaries, and concerns with your partner to ensure this is something both parties want to do and that the experience is safe, enjoyable, and mutually pleasurable. Experimentation is encouraged as well! Don’t be afraid to try new things, adjust positions, and discover what works best for both of you.