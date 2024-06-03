Nobody Move: Sabrina Carpenter Is Dropping An Album

Besties, mark your calendars because the incredibly talented Sabrina Carpenter just dropped some exciting news! Her highly anticipated new album, Short ’N Sweet, is set to be released this summer and the internet is excited already. With her signature charm and powerhouse vocals, this album promises to be everything we’ve been waiting for and more. Isn’t it that sweet? I guess so!

No, this isn’t any nonsense. On June 3, Carpenter took to Instagram to share the announcement with her fans. “This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too,” says Carpenter, who is known for blending catchy melodies with heartfelt lyrics, wrote in her IG caption. But that’s not all! Carpenter also teased a “special surprise” that will be released on June 6. Fans are theorizing that the singer is dropping a new song or music video — but only time will tell!

So far, Carpenter’s music journey has been nothing short of impressive. Starting as a Disney Channel star on shows like Girl Meets World and Milo Murphy’s Law plus original movies such as Adventures in Babysitting, Carpenter showed her versatility early on. Transitioning from acting to music, she quickly made a name for herself with her debut EP, Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying, in 2014. This first release was just a sweet taste of becoming a pop princess on not only Radio Disney but also top charts for weeks to come.

While she might be “that blonde girl” from Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “driver’s license,” Carpenter is not letting these rumors stop her rise to stardom. In 2022, Carpenter’s fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send, skyrocketed to the top of the charts, hitting the Billboard 200 like a boss. Tracks like “Nonsense” and “Feather” instantly became streaming sensations, proving that Carpenter wasn’t just here to play and pat down some petty rumors — she was here to slay the entire music industry.

Recently, Carpenter has been rocking the stage on Saturday Night Live and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, dazzling audiences more with her infectious cheeky charm. Carpenter is super creative with her outros like, “This song is catchier than chickenpox is / I bet your house is where my other sock is / Woke up this morning, thought I’d write a pop hit / How quickly can you take your clothes off, pop quiz?” Her lyrics can be a little unhinged and seductive sometimes, but that’s just what makes Carpenter so special as a singer. Whether she’s captivating hearts or leaving fans wanting more, it’s going to be super sweet to see what she does next for her sixth album.

When is Short N’ Sweet coming out?

According to her IG, Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short N’ Sweet is set to release on August 23. My calendar is marked already!

So, gather all of your friends, plan a listening party, and get ready to fall in love with Carpenter all over again. Emails I can’t send? More like countdowns that can’t end until August 23.