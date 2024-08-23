The Meaning Behind Sabrina Carpenter’s “Juno” Lyrics Is Pretty NSFW

Sabrina Carpenter has released her new album, Short n’ Sweet, and it’s full of pop hits. But one track in particular fans are loving is the spicy song “Juno.” In true Carpenter fashion, the track is filled with fun and flirty lines that might want to make you rewind the song back to make sure she actually said what you think she did. “Juno” is definitely one of the most playful and upbeat songs on the album.

Also, did I mention the song references the iconic 2007 film Juno? Here’s a breakdown of the lyrics so you can send them to your summer crush.

In the first verse, Carpenter sings, “Don’t have to tell your hot ass a thing / Oh yeah, you just get it / Whole package, babe, I like the way you fit / God bless your dad’s genetics, mm, uh.” Similar to her song Nonsense, Carpenter sees a boy and wants to have him as he seems to be boyfriend material due to his good genes (iykyk).

She then cleverly sings, “You make me wanna make you fall in love” in the pre-chorus. She wants to make him fall in love, not the other way around, like so many other classic love stories. She goes on to sing, “Oh, late at night, I’m thinking ’bout you, ah, ah, ah / Wanna try out my fuzzy pink handcuffs? / Oh, I hear you knockin’, baby, come on up. ” Carpenter’s having fun, but she wants her partner to be all in.

The chorus just makes you want to get up and dance. Carpenter sings, “I know you want my touch for life / If you love me right, then who knows? / I might let you make me Juno.” The movie Juno is just as funny as this song, so it makes perfect sense that Carpenter references it. In the movie, the main character Juno (Elliot Page), becomes pregnant.

She goes on to sing, “You know I just might / Let you lock me down tonight / One of me is cute, but two though? / Give it to me, baby / You make me wanna make you fall in love (Oh).” In the song, this boy is obsessed with her, and if he gets the job done, she may let him make a little version of them. If her boy can handle it, he can double his luck.

The second verse is just as cheeky as the first. Carpenter sings, “I showed my friends, then we high-fived (Oh-oh) / Sorry if you feel objеctified (Oh).” She’s flipped the script and jokes about showing her friends pictures of the guy. “Can’t help myself, hormonеs are high / Give me more than just some butterflies,” she goes on to sing. Carpenter wants what she wants, and something tells me she’s going to get it.

She’s then ready to get her freak on and try out some new things. “Wanna try out some freaky positions? Have you ever tried this one?” We love a queen who knows what she wants.

Carpenter knows how to create a catchy bridge as she sings, “Adore me / Hold me and explore me / Mark your territory / Tell me I’m the only, only, only, only one / Adore me / Hold me and explore me / I’m so f*ckin’ horny / Tell me I’m the only, only, only, only one.” She wants both tender affection and something much more direct. The “I’m so f*ckin’ horny” line will definitely be the “I’m a homewrecker, I’m a slut” line fans scream on the Short n’ Sweet tour.

“Juno” is bound to be a summer smash hit. It’s just as fun as Carpenter’s song“Espresso,” but it’s much more freaky. It’s sure to be a new fan favorite. I know it is for me.