Valentine’s Day is a holiday all about love and the sweet ways we show it to our special someone. It’s easy to get caught up in the romance of it all — but we all know there’s more to this day than hugs and kisses. So, if you’re looking to turn up the heat this year, I’ve compiled a list of seven Valentine’s Day sex ideas for you to bring into the bedroom with a partner.

Let’s be honest, even though Valentine’s Day is known for being a day full of love and romance, the holiday isn’t entirely wholesome and pure. We all know there are more (and better) ways to make your partner feel the love. Sure, making romantic gestures towards your lover, such as writing long love letters, showering your significant lover in affection, buying them thoughtful gifts, giving them a bouquet of their favorite flowers, and taking them out to a candlelit dinner are all great ideas, but where’s the spice?

So, after getting back from dinner, consider postponing the chocolate and love letters until the morning after, and end the night on a good note. After all, there’s no better time than Valentine’s Day to try something new. So, here are seven sexy ways to spice things up in the bedroom this V-Day.

Set the mood For a gesture that’s both incredibly sweet and sexy, try setting the mood ahead of sexy time! There are plenty of ways to do this: you can leave a trail of rose petals to the bedroom, light some candles, and even put on a playlist of your favorite sexy songs. This will leave your partner feeling loved and appreciated (and horny). Engage in all-day foreplay Everyone knows that one of the keys to good sex is foreplay. Something about teasing and taunting each other all day makes everything so much hotter. So, instead of foreplay being the usual heated makeout session you have on your couch, try dragging it out all day. To do this, you can start with a heated morning make-out session. Then, to keep the tension building, you can sext throughout the day, send each other naughty photos, and, if you’re feeling bold, send them a voice memo of you moaning or talking dirty while they’re out. Watch porn together If you want to make your foreplay even hotter, try watching porn with your partner as part of foreplay. Think of it as movie night with a dirty twist. You can find something that both of you would enjoy, put it on, and watch each other get hot and bothered. While watching, you can either indulge in some mutual masturbation or, even better, touch each other instead of getting yourselves off. Try sensory play For something simple yet sexy, try indulging in some sensory play! You can experiment with touch by alternating between soft and firm pressure, temperature with ice and warming oil, and even sensory deprivation by using restraints and blindfolds. Use a mirror If you’re feeling a little bold, try using a mirror during sex. If you don’t have one in your bedroom, no worries! The one in your bathroom will suffice. Try maintaining eye contact in the mirror and adding a hand around your throat if you’re feeling spicy. If you have a mirror in your bedroom, you can sit between your partner’s legs and watch them touch you in the mirror. Bonus points if you’re restrained. Thank me later. Bring in some restraints One of the hottest ways to switch up a power dynamic in the bedroom is by using restraints. If you’re a freak like me, you can use rope or cuffs to restrain your lover, but if that’s too harsh, silk restraints are always an option! There are so many ways to play with your partner as they’re bed-bound, whether it’s by tying them to the headboard or their hands behind their back. Experiment with orgasm play To finish things off (pun intended), try some orgasm play! One way to do this is by edging your partner; to do this, stimulate your partner until they’re close and then stop before they finish, denying them the pleasure of cumming. You can also overstimulate them after they orgasm.

I hope you have a sweet, and sexy, Valentine’s Day!