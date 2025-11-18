40 Dirty Bucket List Ideas To Spice Up Your Sex Life

You’ve heard of the standard bucket list — you know, the things you want to do or experience before you pass away. But what about the things you want to do or experience while you’re very much alive… and horny? That’s where the dirty bucket list, or the f*ck-it list, comes into play. And if you’re looking to start one for yourself, or with someone special (or just someone who matches your freak), I’ve got 40 dirty bucket list ideas you can try with a partner.

If you’ve been with a partner for a while, then you know how easy it is to slip into a routine: same positions, same spot, same foreplay, blah, blah, blah. And while comfort is great, adding a bit of extra heat now and then can remind you both that intimacy doesn’t have to be predictable. A dirty bucket list gives you permission to try new things without the pressure of going “too far” or diving into anything that doesn’t feel like you — and trust me, it keeps things exciting.

Crafting a dirty bucket list is all about communication. So, before just going for it, take some time to chat with your partner about your fantasies, kinks, and all of the other dirty thoughts that have been stewing in your mind. Not only with this allow both of you to create a naughty lil’ list that excites you, but it’s also a great way to connect with your partner on a deeper, sexier level. Yes, please.

So, without further ado, here are 40 dirty bucket list ideas to try with your partner, FWB, or any sexual partner you’re down to explore with.

40 Dirty Bucket List Ideas To Try With Your Partner:

Have sex in a room you’ve never used before. Try a new position you’ve talked about but never actually done. Make out for 10 full minutes before doing anything else. Take a shower together with the lights dimmed. Try having sex in front of a mirror. Use a blindfold. Give each other a striptease. Roleplay as strangers meeting for the first time. Read a page of erotica out loud to each other. Have a fully silent sex session — no talking allowed. Do a “you’re in charge” night where one person calls the shots. (Consent is still necessary here.) Try temperature play with something cold or warm. Have a make-out–only session to build tension. Explore mutual masturbation side by side. Try a new kind of lube or massage oil. Use soft restraints like a scarf or silk tie. Make a sexy playlist together and use it that night. Try a timed quickie just for fun. Have morning sex somewhere other than the bed. Try a new toy together. Have a lingerie or boxer try-on session. Send each other flirty tasks to complete before sex. Try lightly teasing each other with your hands behind your back. Watch something sexy together to set the mood. Play a spicy card or dice game. Try switching who’s on top in ways you rarely do. Make out in the car (parked, of course). Give each other a slow, intimate massage. Recreate the hottest sex scene you’ve seen in a movie or television show. Try edging each other (within comfort). Do a sexy photo shoot for each other (private only). Try a new kind of foreplay you’ve never incorporated. Have sex on the floor with a cozy blanket setup. Roleplay a soft fantasy you both agree on. Try whispering what you want in each other’s ear mid-sex. Keep the lights on or off — whichever you don’t usually do. Recreate your first time together or an old favorite. Try a quick “meet me in the hallway” hookup moment. Do a mutual strip-down where you take turns removing one item at a time. End the night by sharing a fantasy you might want to try next.

Start checking ’em off, bestie!