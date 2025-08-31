Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Arina Krasnikova / Pexels
10 Journal Prompts To Start The New Semester Strong

Y’all, I hate to say it — but summer’s coming to a close, and it’s time to hit the books for another semester. Before you start drinking way too much daily coffee and abandon all hope of a reasonable sleep routine, why not try to lock in not just on academics, but on some mental health practices that will keep you sharp for all your classes and extracurriculars? Whether you’re new to college or returning for your final year, journaling is one habit you can try.

Keeping a journal is a great way to ground your mind, set intentions, and give yourself concrete evidence of your life to look back at later. Personally, I finally started journaling regularly in my first year of college to help myself unpack what was happening and how I felt about it. I’ve also found it wildly helpful when it comes to dumping out everything that I have to do so I can prioritize more efficiently. 

With a new semester already in motion or on the horizon, figuring out how to start a journal entry can feel like another thing you aren’t quite sure how to tackle. From looking forward to the semester to recapping your summer or capturing your current emotions, here are 10 journal prompts to help you start off your next semester strong. 

The most rewarding experience I had this summer was…

From travel to internships to time with family, what did you get out of your summer? How will it carry you through the start of the semester?

The thing I’m most looking forward to this semester is…

This can be academic or social. Are there concert tickets you snagged? Friends you look forward to reconnecting with?

The club I’m most excited to join is…

If you’re a returning student, you can adapt this for a club you’re returning to. Who might you meet? What might you do?

The class I feel most confident about is…

Unpack the course that you’re most excited to start participating in!

I can show my intelligence by…

Think about study groups you might lead in or steps you can take to take care of yourself, not just the tests you’ll take or papers you’ll write.

I will reward myself this semester by…

Give back to yourself! What will you do on weekends that’s just for you? How will you have fun this semester?

A goal for this semester is…

Is it personal? Academic? Skill-based? What’s something you’d like to accomplish in the next few months? 

One way I want to grow this semester is…

It’s always great to potentially address areas of growth. This is also an entry you could return to at the end of the semester to see how you’ve changed.

I will challenge myself this semester by…

What’s something you can do to step out of your comfort zone?

The class I’m most nervous about is [blank], but I will find support by…

Journaling can be about your fears as much as your plans! Consider the support system you have around you to help in the situations you’re still apprehensive about. 

Whether you fill in a prompt or come up with your own, take the time to unplug, put pen to paper, and figure out where you are and where you want to go from here. Happy journaling! 

