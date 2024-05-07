16 Date Ideas To Live Your Best, Emily Henry-Core Summer

Do you remember being in middle school and making a colorful summer bucket list inspired by a 2016 Pinterest post? Well, if you’re like me and have already torn through Emily Henry’s latest release, Funny Story, then it’s time for you to shake up your summer and add a little bit of romance novel flair to it. Welcome to your ultimate summer bucket list… if you’re a romance novel lover looking for romantic summer date ideas, of course.

But if you have yet to pick up Henry’s latest summer read, stop reading now, because there are spoilers ahead! Funny Story was truly everything I wanted in a summer beach read, so if you catch me rereading it all summer at the beach leave me alone — it’s literally perfection. Not only did it leave me looking for lavender lemonades and a cute tattooed man with a little scruff, but it made me want to turn this summer into a total adventure — and had me opening my Notes app to jot down little things I could do to make my summer feel like a rom-com.

So grab a partner, or a summer fling, and add these date ideas to your dating app profile, so you can complete the perfect rom-com summer bucket list. Obviously, since it’s full of Emily Henry and The Summer I Turned Pretty references, this list is sure to add a perfect mix of spicy and sweet adventures to your summer — because you are truly the main character.

Find a burger joint and eat with a cute crush. Bonus points if the burger place is a local drive-in. Sip on something lavender-flavored. I’m craving lavender lemonade and my own Miles. Anyone else? Trade books with your crush. How very Gus and January coded. Host a read-a-thon. I’m envisioning a sleepover with a large charcuterie board, silk pajamas, and your best friends, á la Daphne. Host a chic garden tea party. These can’t all be Emily Henry references, so throw a party with some Bridgerton vibes. Walk on a boardwalk on a date. Bonus points if you get two brothers to be your dates. Make out with someone on the beach at night. Perfect weather for snuggling up and getting steamy. Get down and dirty in the backseat. I’m not a fan of beach hookups because of the sand, but parking your car at the beach is the perfect way to have the best of both worlds. Plan a trip somewhere you have never been before. You might not find Sunshine Falls, but I am sure you will find something awesome. Budgeron Bach / Pexels Watch the fireworks together, and then create your own in bed. Fourth of July deserves to be a sexy holiday. Rent a cottage on the coast and gather friends from out of town. It’s not summer without salty air and lobster rolls. Host a game night. Spice things up by turning it to strip poker or dirty Never Have I Ever. Buy a knick-knack on vacation but only if “it speaks to you.” Poppy and Alex would be proud of you. Hit a vineyard and kiss someone in secret. Not all of us have wine cellars, but we can pretend. Have sex somewhere bold and outside. In Poppy and Alex (and sex on balconies) we trust. Go kayaking. Sunrise is not required, but flipping your partner’s kayak is.

Summer is meant to be a time of adventure, so pick up your favorite summer romance novel and look to it for a little inspiration, I bet you’ll find something amazing.