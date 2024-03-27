We’ve all been there: it’s date night, but you’re scrambling to find a fun activity to do with your partner. Our days are constantly bustling with responsibilities, and carving out romantic time becomes a necessity — but it’s hard. Think about it, when was the last time you had a cute gooey date with your partner? If it’s been a little bit, maybe it’s time to reignite some flames. Luckily, these late-night date ideas are there to save the day.

Date nights pose opportunities to immerse ourselves in our partners outside of the chaos and culminate cherished experiences that promise to promote intimacy. When thinking about your next date, don’t put too much pressure on it. It doesn’t always have to be a dinner reservation either! All that matters is focusing on each other and building intimacy.

A late-night date can also be the perfect option for a first date. After studying in the library with your campus crush, who wouldn’t want to blow off steam by doing a fun activity together?

So, whether you’re planning a special evening of celebration, craving some overdue quality time, or spontaneously hitting the town with your crush, here are 20 late date night ideas that are sure to be unforgettable and special. I’ve got your back.

Go for a fast-food crawl.

Are you tired of your traditional dinner dates? Say goodbye to fancy restaurants and say hello to the ultimate fast food experience. Eat the night away with chicken nuggets from the McDonald’s drive-through, milkshakes from Steak n’ Shake, and french fries from Wendy’s. Personally, I’m all for a good mukbang date.

Get tickets for a late-night comedy show.

The lights dim as the comedians take the stage. You smile at your partner and already feel the laughter building up deep inside of you. As the night progresses, you feel a memory forming that will linger long after you leave. This is the perfect opportunity to laugh and cherish your partner’s company. In fact, nothing brings people together better than laughing.

Build a Lego set.

TikTok’s recent obsession is Lego date night, and I think it’s adorable. It’s nostalgic and romantic. You can make it even more romantic by building Lego flowers with each other and it will be a reminder of the cute night you spent together.

Rock out to some karaoke.

Karaoke bars offer a great date night experience. Grab a drink, sing a few songs, and enjoy the tone-deaf bliss of each other’s company. This is also a great idea to show off your silly side. Let loose and don’t hold back!

Hit up an arcade bar.

Foosball, anyone? Go to your nearest arcade and challenge your partner to a few rounds of air hockey or Dance Dance Revolution. Don’t be afraid to get competitive too.

Book a TopGolf slot.

Get out on the green on your next date night. If you’re a great golfer, perfect.

Show off your skills. If you’re awful (like myself), get competitive but show that you can have fun without getting too serious. You’ll also be able to see if your partner is a sore loser. At least you’ll know.

Go stargazing.

What’s more romantic than cuddling up on a blanket beneath the expanse of twinkling stars? Whether in your backyard or at the beach, stargazing is serene yet invokes curiosity as you escape the daily distractions and ponder the wonders of life through deep conversations with your partner.

Paint a masterpiece.

Unleash your creative side with a romantic paint night. Set on some soft music and create your own masterpieces. Whether you are a true artist or maybe not an artist at all, this is the perfect type of date night that blends romance and creativity.

Pack a late-night picnic.

Create an enchanting night beneath the glow of the moon by fixing up a picnic for you and your partner. Pack a basket with some nostalgic snacks, a bottle of wine, and some comfy blankets and pillows. If you’re feeling extra romantic, maybe add some candles and music to really create the ambiance.

Check out a nightclub.

Embrace the music at your nearest nightclub or lounge. Move together with your partner on the dance floor and let loose like never before. This date night is thrilling and euphoric and overall so fun. RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Hit up a 24-hour diner.

Rather than getting a reservation at a fancy place, maybe take it easy and go to a 24-hour diner. Not only is this super nostalgic and adorable, but you can have fun with what you eat and just have sweet quality time with your partner.

Snuggle by a bonfire.

Is it getting hot in here? I feel the flames of passion already with this date. There’s something comforting about the warm glow of the fire that creates an intimate atmosphere. This date is tranquil and is sure to evoke feelings of connection and emotion.

Build a fort.

As the sun sets, there’s something enchanting about retreating into your homemade fort that transcends age and resembles a pillow and blanket haven. The possibilities for building your fort are endless. Let out your inner child with this one.

Score tickets to a sporting event.

Among all of the date night options, one that stands out is attending a sporting event. I can already picture the roar of the crowd and the vibrant energy radiating through the air, creating an exhilarating evening of connection and excitement.

Cook up some breakfast for (a light-night) dinner.

How do you like your eggs? Personally, I like mine sunny side up with a pinch of romance. This culinary rendezvous is spontaneous and special. I can already smell the savory goodness of bacon and coffee. Count me in!

Listen to live music.

There is something about live music that’s truly euphoric. Everything from the music to the energy to the company you are with makes it an amazing experience. When you engage in something enjoyable like this with your partner, you both release endorphins and you just feel so at ease and happy.

Plan a scavenger hunt.

This is for the ones that go above and beyond. Step into an adventure of your own and create a scavenger hunt, where along your journey you’ll encounter inside jokes and unravel the clues to find an ultimate prize. Bonus points if you can recreate your first date.

Plan a themed movie marathon.

For all my homebodies out there, this movie date night is perfect for you. Gather your, and your partner’s, favorite snacks and adapt them to a theme. For example, maybe do a Disney movie marathon and create some fantasy-like hors d’oeuvre.

Try an online cooking class.

This is a fun one. Put on your pajamas and pull out Youtube. All you need to do is find a recorded cooking class and you’re set. Don’t be afraid to try new things and maybe even get a little messy.

Go for a late-night drive.