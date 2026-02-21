New To Role Play? Here Are 5 Scenarios To Try For The First Time

Sometimes, it can be fun to pretend to be someone else — especially in the bedroom. When it comes to spicing things up in your sex life, role play is a great way to get out of your comfort zone. But if you’ve never tried it before, figuring out what kind of dynamic to try can definitely be intimidating. So, what are the best role play sex ideas for beginners — and how do you actually act on them?

Role play, if you didn’t know, is when partners act out specific characters or scenarios during sex to experiment with certain dynamics, or bring sexual fantasies to life. (It’s kind of like improv, but sexy.) And, believe it or not, it’s popular with the Gen Z crowd: Her Campus’s 2025 Sex Survey found that 33% of respondents are interested in trying role play in the bedroom, making it Gen Z’s most intriguing kink — followed by bondage, edging, and sex toys.

With any kink you’re trying out in the bedroom, though, there are some major rules. First and foremost, it’s essential to communicate with your partner beforehand about your desires, and ensure that you are both verbally — and enthusiastically — consenting to your bedroom plans. It’s also important to remember that, while these situations are based on fantasies, the people you’re having sex with are very much real: So, be sure to establish things like safe words and physical boundaries to ensure you’re treating your partner with care. And, of course, some role play scenarios play with power dynamics that are entirely inappropriate to act on outside the confines of consensual fantasies, so remember that, at the end of the day, it’s all supposed to be fun.

So, if you’re interested in role play, what scenario is best for a beginner to start with? I spoke to licensed sexologist, relationship therapist, and sexual health expert at Passionerad, Sofie Roos, as well as Gen Z women to get all the dirty details on the best role play scenarios for beginners.

Strangers This role play scenario is perfect for beginners: It requires minimal props, and can take place in your very own dorm room, apartment, or (if you’re on vacation) hotel room. “I recommend this foreplay for those who want to roleplay for the mental stimulation, not to experiment with the physical way of having sex,” Roos says. To do this with a partner, you can pretend that the two of you randomly met in the hall of your dorm, or apartment mail room, or even your hotel lobby. From there, you can invite them to your room to get to know each other a little bit better. And then, let one thing lead to another as you get into your respective roles. Anything can happen… First date Role playing as if you were on a first date is super beginner-friendly because, chances are, you and your sexual partner have been in this exact scenario before. So, it feels natural and non-performative — well, as non-performative as role-playing can get. “Pretend that this is the first date you have — you can be at home and imagine the kitchen is a cocktail bar, or actually go out and meet at a real restaurant or pub,” Roos says. “Decide beforehand if you date as yourselves, or if you enter new roles. Then flirt, ask curious questions, and build up the tension as if it were the first time you met. And only you decide how the date ends…” This scenario is also great for couples who are in long-term relationships who want to experience the stimulation and rush of a one-night stand. “I like the thrill of flirting and first times, but I’m in a long-term relationship,” says Lina*, 23. “It sounds exciting!” Teacher’s pet It’s never a good idea to enter a sexual relationship with your IRL professor — but if the idea of a power imbalance excites you, then this role play scenario is great to act out that fantasy with a consenting (and age/power-appropriate) partner. “[It’s] really fun with the wordplay of ‘bad girl’ and ‘good girl,'” says Angel*, 22. You can act out this scenario in your dorm or apartment (or anywhere with a desk, really) — maybe you’re “meeting” to discuss a paper, or a certain project you’re working on… which can lead to a lot more. From there, you and your partner can experiment with this dynamic in a safe, consensual way. “Just be sure to talk about what feels OK and not beforehand, and have a safe word,” Roos reminds. Masseur & customer If you have the time and imagination to really commit to a new setting, then this role play scenario is for you. “To set the mood, light candles, play soft music, as well as use massage oil and hot towels, and then build it up slowly,” Roos says. “What starts out as a normal massage session soon turns into something way more erotic, [with either or both parties] taking the initiative.” Not only is this scenario low-key relaxing, but it’s also super hot — and really easy. “This is perfect for people wanting to combine sensuality with a relaxed atmosphere, and who might feel a bit too shy for trying something more dramatic,” Roos says. “It’s a great choice for couples who are into ‘vanilla sex.'” Bratty sub/hard dom Finally, if bondage is already something you’ve tried — or something you want to try — then experimenting with a dominant/submissive dynamic could be the right move for you. “There’s something so much fun about challenging authority,” says Piper*, 20. “I’m a very dominant person, so when someone tries to challenge that, I like putting up a fight.” Essentially, the bratty sub/hard dom dynamic requires one partner to explicitly be in charge, as the other challenges them while still being submissive — which might be a change-up from the normal roles you take in the bedroom. This kind of scenario requires a lot of communication, especially establishing physical boundaries and safe words to use if things are going too far. While it’s beginner-friendly, still be sure to talk to your partner beforehand and ensure you’re both enthusiastically consenting to power play, as well as engaging in aftercare when all is said and done.

So, if role play is on your sexual bucket list, talk to your partner beforehand about your desires and boundaries — and if they’re on board, then get ready to explore.