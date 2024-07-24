As Someone With Body Dysmorphia, The Rise In Pro-Ana Content Online Is Seriously Concerning

Content warning: This article discusses weight and eating disorders. Admitting this feels super difficult, but some days, I genuinely believe I’d feel better if I were skinnier. As I scroll my FYP, my social feeds are flooded with wild health trends, sus supplements, and impossibly thin influencers, making “skinny” synonymous with “successful” — at least, that’s how I feel sometimes. And as much as I know that isn’t true, the rise in this type of content online sometimes has me second-guessing.

I’ve struggled with body dysmorphia from a young age. I have never been able to shake the constant feeling of needing to be smaller. In my mind, everyone around me, both in person and online, has cracked the code to being “model-thin,” while I’m left chasing an ideal that feels just out of reach. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid and (problematic) TikTokers such as Liv Schmidt often set unrealistic beauty and dieting standards. The latest craze for widespread weight loss with medication like Ozempic only adds to the pressure. (It’s tempting, but I’ve seen the possible side effects firsthand with a close relative of mine, and let me tell you — it is definitely not worth it.)

In a world saturated with images of thin bodies, I know this is something many people face at one point or another — and I believe that social media has wired my brain this way. IMHO, the body positivity movement feels less genuine than ever, especially after seeing headlines proclaiming the resurgence of the skinny ideal and the rise of pro-ana (“pro-anorexia”) content on social media.

Have you ever stumbled upon those so-called “fitspiration” posts that seem to glorify a dangerously thin ideal? From “What I Eat In A Day” videos to body checks, that’s pro-ana content in disguise, whispering sweet nothings of unhealthy weight loss and distorted body images. This isn’t some new phenomenon — teenagers have long been glued to websites that champion extreme thinness, from tabloids in the early 2000s to Tumblr in the 2010s. Disordered eating culture is literally everywhere — lurking behind hashtags and supposedly-motivational quotes, ready to ensnare young people, especially those of us already grappling with body image insecurities.

Social media can have a substantial impact not just on your body image, but your mental health as well. In Her Campus’ 2024 Mental Health Survey, 45% of respondents said that social media usage negatively impacted their mental health. And according to a 2019 Mental Health Foundation survey of teenagers (ages 13 to 19), 40% said images on social media had caused them to worry about body image.

What you’re seeing on social media is often a meticulously-curated highlight reel, not the messy, accurate representation of everyday life as studied by the National Library of Medicine. Their 2020 social media and mental health research showed that these filtered snapshots can distort our perceptions of reality, leading to increased self-comparison and dissatisfaction. They also found respondents had a 70% increase in self-reported depressive symptoms after using social media.

There are several steps you can take to start combatting pro-ana content. Start by curating your feed to follow accounts that promote body positivity and a healthy, balanced approach to fitness and nutrition. Practice self-compassion and remind yourself to be kind to yourself. Remember that everyone’s body is unique, and health looks different for everyone. Celebrate what your body can do rather than how it looks. If you still feel overwhelmed by negative content, seriously just unfollow or mute those that make you feel bad about yourself.

It’s so easy for me to get caught up in the whirlwind of celebrity-endorsed beauty standards and the temptation of quick-fix solutions. But I’m learning to remind myself that my mental and physical health comes first. I’m actively working on staying informed, practicing self-compassion, and focusing on holistic wellness rather than chasing superficial changes. I won’t lie — it’s definitely a journey, but I’m committed to building a positive body image that stands strong against the pressures I see online.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.