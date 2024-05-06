Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
kim kardashian met gala cardigan 2024
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
If You’re Confused About Kim Kardashian’s Cardigan At The Met Gala, You’re Not The Only One

Maria Serra

At the 2024 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian stole the show… and maybe not in the best way. ICYMI, the star pulled up to the red carpet with platinum hair, a shining sequin dress, and… a pilling sweater? Y’all, I fear that Kim Kardashian’s cardigan might be one of the most confusing things I’ve seen tonight.

It seemed like most of the Kardashian/Jenner family made it to the Met Gala Red Carpet this year to celebrate ​​”Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The iconic “momager” Kris Jenner donned a white gown and overcoat by Oscar de la Renta. Kendall Jenner appeared in a fall 1999 Alexander McQueen for Givenchy haute couture. (In fact, she’s the first person to wear this ever, as the collection first appeared on mannequins.) Kylie Jenner kept it simple this year with a white satin dress and soft pink floral hair accents. Obviously, we were waiting to see what Kim Kardashian would wear for this year’s theme.

While being interviewed by Lala Anthony, she shared that her shimmery silver dress is from Maison Margiela, and her cardigan is from John Galliano. Uniquely, people on social media were particularly puzzled by the sheer glamour of the dress paired with a very simple, overwhelmingly casual gray cardigan. I mean, we all have our comfort cardigans that we wear all the time, right? And we wouldn’t ever dare wear them to a fun party or wedding or the Met Gala… right?

The internet isn’t entirely on board with the whole evening-gown-and-sweater vibe going on. And, honestly? I can’t blame them. Call me what you want, but I just don’t get it — and I’m not alone in that.

Like me, some people are just confused about Kim Kardashian’s cardigan.

Look, maybe Kim is just onto something we aren’t quite yet. But until that day comes, I still categorize this as a flop.

