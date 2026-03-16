These Raunchy Do Or Drink Questions Are Totally R-Rated

Picture this: you’re cozied up in your bestie’s basement, surrounded by snacks your mom made, while a comfort show plays in the background. It’s fun and all, sure. But you’re waiting for someone to pop the question: “Who wants to play Truth or Dare?” Ah, yes. The game that makes our stomachs churn when a crush’s name gets brought up, and that has us all leaning in anticipation for the next risky question. Truth or Dare always reminds me of my childhood — but honestly? It doesn’t have to be a game reserved for kids. Enter: these raunchy Do or Drink questions.

Whether you’re passing time at a basement party, finding something to do in between swim sessions at the beach, or simply looking to add a little spice to the sleepover with your bestie (or that campus crush you’ve been eyeing up) — this game will always have your back. And the thing is? Do or Drink is only innocent (minus the drinking part) until someone asks the question that has everyone’s head dart towards you in shock. And really, there’s nothing more satisfying than that.

Much like Truth or Dare, Do or Drink gives you two options: you either do what the person asks you (whether that’s answering a question or performing a dare), or drink (if you’re 21+, then it’s usually something alcoholic). So, if you don’t want to address what your partner asks you to do, you’ll simply have to drink more. These questions are much more likely to be intimate, embarrassing, and revealing (if you know what I mean). But, if there’s anything you’re uncomfortable with, you can totally pass on doing and drinking — it’s just a game!

Sometimes the function just needs a little bit more… spice. And that’s OK. That’s why I’ve come up with 40+ raunchy Do or Drink questions so you can ask the questions that will have everyone gagged.

Raunchy Truths for Do Or Drink

Where’s the riskiest place you’ve had sex? Have you ever been caught masturbating? What’s the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to you during sex? What’s your body count? Have you ever cheated on someone? What’s your favourite sex position? What was the first thing to ever turn you on? What’s your biggest red flag? Have you ever gotten with more than one person in a day? What’s the messiest situation you’ve ever willingly gotten yourself into? Have you ever had a crush on someone you shouldn’t? …Who? Who here would you trust the least with your secret? Wildest sexual fantasy? Name a famous pornstar. Have you ever had sex in public? What’s your biggest turn-on? Have you ever slept with a coworker? Would you ever have a threesome? … Have you? What’s the hottest thing about me? Would you rather be dominant or submissive? What’s the dirtiest thing you’ve ever said? What’s your best pick-up line?

Raunchy Dares For Do or Drink

Remove an item of clothing. Give a lap dance to the person to your right. Pretend to give oral sex to a banana. Fake an orgasm right now. Give a foot massage to the person to your left. Send a sext to someone from your contacts. Roleplay a fantasy of your choice with the person to your right. Read an erotic story out loud. Lick someone’s earlobe. Post a fake hard launch on Instagram. Put an ice cube down your shirt until it melts. If there’s a pool or a hot tub, go skinny dipping. Play the rest of the game with your top off. Kiss the person to your left passionately. Get up and twerk for 30 seconds. Switch clothes with someone in the group for the rest of the game. Reply to the first social media post on your feed with a flirty emoji. (😼,😛,🫦 – you get the point). Let the person on your right take over your dating apps for the rest of the game. Perform a striptease. Lick whipped cream off someone else’s finger. Leave a risky voicemail for someone the group agrees on. Play spin the bottle and kiss whoever it lands on.

I didn’t hold back with these questions. So remember — drink responsibly and have fun.