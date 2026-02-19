Stop Texting “U Up?” & Start Asking Your Crush These 40 Romantic Questions

We’ve all been there — you’re sitting on your bed, mindlessly fidgeting with your fingers, and trying to come up with the perfect thing to say to your crush — without sounding stupid, at least. You want the connection to be built on honesty, but your “head in the clouds” attitude could be what’s holding you back from saying what you want. Sure, you can go for the usual “lol same” or “period” texts to brighten the mood, but you could do better. So, if you’re looking for some romantic questions to ask your crush over text, then look no further.

Casual texting is one of the go-tos when it comes to the beginning stages of a relationship, but if you’re someone who craves a deep connection, the concept of romantic texting may be more to your taste. I’m talking upfront conversations wrapped in bravery and dashes of passion — so if you’re more committed than ever to turning your situationship into a relationship, this could very well be where it starts.

Whether you want your crush to be more open or want to get past the stage of “I can’t tell if they like me,” these questions will give you some clarity — and will have you feeling like you’re in an IRL romcom.

40 romantic questions to ask your crush over text:

Do you believe in love at first sight, or do you focus on building connections over time? What’s your love language? What is the most romantic thing that you could do for me? What’s the first thing that you’ve noticed about me? If we could travel anywhere in the world, where would you want to go? If you wrote me a love letter, what is one thing that you want to get out on paper? Do you ever smile at your phone when you get a text notification from me? Have you ever had butterflies from our conversations? What is the most important thing to you when it comes to relationships? How would you plan out the perfect date? If we were stuck inside for the weekend, what would you want us to do together? Do you prefer romantic nights at home or lovely days out in the city? What is the most romantic song? Do you ever dream about me? Do you want to cuddle next time when you come over? How do you want me to comfort you in moments of stress? What is the most attractive quality to you? What is one small gesture that I could do to win your heart? Do you envision us having a future together? How important is intimacy to you? Do you love to slow dance? What ideal place would be perfect for a first kiss? What does true love mean to you? Are you a hopeless romantic or a realist? Do you prefer handwritten notes over texts? What’s your favorite way of showing someone that you care about them? What is something that you hope to get out of a relationship? Do you prefer kissing or cuddling? What do you think we have in common? Do you think we make a cute couple? What are your top three romantic turn-ons? Do you believe in soulmates? What is your go-to romantic move? Have you ever felt a connection with someone that made you feel like you’re on cloud nine? What does a happy relationship look like to you? If you could tell your future self one thing about love, what would it be? Do you believe in the saying, “love is patient, love is kind”? What hobbies do you think bring people together? If we had one last day to spend together, what is one thing that you want to do? Is there anything exciting that you want to experience with me?

At the end of the day, you can only hope that the “crush” stage turns into something serious. Keeping clear communication with your soon-to-be is important — it’s even more important once you add romantic layers to it. If you want to take my word for it, study these 40 questions like the back of your hand. Don’t be scared, shoot your shot.