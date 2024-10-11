Get Ready To Bond With Your Besties With These R-Rated Never Have I Ever Prompts

Picture this: The party you have been waiting for is just about to start. You have all of your closest friends in one room and hope they all get to know each other. What better way to do that than having one of the classic party games: Never Have I Ever. ICYMI, it is the perfect way to bring a bit of spice to a party, along with some fun and unforgettable bonding moments. Not too boring like 20 Questions and not too risky like Truth or Dare, these R-rated Never Have I Ever questions are sure to take your night to the next level.

Don’t be embarrassed if you have never played before or if you need a little explanation to jog your memory. It’s really quite easy! Gather you and your friends in a room — anticipation on the rise — and have them hold 10 fingers up. Then, start a statement with “Never have I ever…” and finish with a thing you’ve never done before. (This gives you the opportunity to finally reveal little parts about your friends and yourself in a lighthearted way!) If another player has done the very thing that was asked, they put down a finger. Once all fingers are down, they are out — and the player with the most fingers up in the end wins.

Now, what you reveal in Never Have I Ever can be simple or steamy, and they’re a great way to learn all of the dirty deets about those certain people in the room. (If you are thinking with what I am thinking, we know exactly the questions to ask.) Whether or not you would like to pair the game with your cocktail of choice (if you’re 21+), this game will get very interesting with your friends. Hold onto those drinks, here are the 75 R-rated Never Have I Ever questions for friends who know everything — so have fun getting even ~closer~ with your besties!

Never have I ever daydreamed about a fantasy in a public place. Never have I ever drunk texted my ex. Never have I ever posted a pic on Insta for someone’s attention. Never have I ever sent a “Hey girly” text. Never have I ever received a “Hey girly” text. Never have I ever gone skinny dipping. Never have I ever told someone “I love you” without meaning it. Never have I ever ghosted someone. Never have I ever tried to break into my partner’s phone without them knowing. Never have I ever kissed someone in this room. Never have I ever sent a ~spicy~ pic. Never have I ever posted a thirst trap on my socials. Never have I ever faked an orgasm. Never have I ever flirted with someone in the bar to pay for our drinks. Never have I ever had my sexual awakening with a cartoon character. Never have I ever tried to cover up a hickey from family. Never have I ever had to call an Uber for my failed sex partner. Never have I ever said “no” to a kiss from someone who asked. Never have I ever lied to friends about going out with an ex. Never have I ever been arrested. Never have I ever had multiple dates with different people in one day. Never have I ever forgotten my anniversary with my partner. Never have I ever said “I love you” after a few dates. Never have I ever had a drunk cigarette. Never have I ever called an ex when drunk.

Never have I ever flirted with the bartender to get free drinks. Never have I ever made out with a friend’s ex. Never have I ever had sex with more than one person in a day. Never have I ever participated in an orgy. Never have I ever taken a pregnancy test after a one-night stand. Never have I ever played strip Truth or Dare. Never have I ever flirted with a cop to get out of a ticket. Never have I ever dated someone who was more than five years older than me. Never have I ever lied to someone in this room. Never have I ever used a cheesy pick-up line in a serious manner. Never have I ever had a crush on a best friend’s partner. Never have I ever told a close friend’s secret. Never have I ever had been in a relationship that lasted less than a month Never have I ever slept with a toxic ex more than once after the relationship. Never have I ever made out with a stranger in the bar. Never have I ever had a threesome. Never have I ever loved someone without them knowing. Never have I ever been catfished by someone. Never have I ever had a friend with benefits. Never have I ever intentionally started drama with people. Never have I ever been accused of being a “flirt.” Never have I ever had sex in a public place. Never have I ever had a crush on a professor. Never have I ever had sex on university property. Never have I ever stalked an ex on social media.