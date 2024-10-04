Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
These Queer-Coded Halloween Costumes Are Super Easy (& *So* Iconic)

Sofia Mosqueda

It’s spooky season, and you know what that means: it’s time to cook up your next Halloween costume. Thinking of how you’re going to design your fit or what the overall vibe is like can be really difficult — and maybe even the scariest part of Halloween, TBH — especially when your options are basically infinite. Do you want to do something silly or sexy? Simple or all-out? Scary or cute? There are just so many different paths to choose from, and sometimes, building the costume itself can take a lot of work that maybe you don’t have the time for. 

However, if you’re specifically looking for easy queer-coded Halloween costumes, then I’m happy to share that you’ve come to the right place. There’s a ton of queer, and queer-coded, characters that you can easily imitate this Halloween. Whether you want to go solo or team up in a group, there are plenty of ways to celebrate queerness during this time of the year.

So, without further ado, here is a list of queer-coded Halloween costumes that’ll surely get you in the Spooky Season spirit, as I’ve got a bunch that you can either do solo, with your partner, or in a group! 

Vampire

Vampires are definitely queer-coded, as there have been many renditions that feature rich subtexts that reference queer attributes. For instance, one of the earliest vampiric novels Carmilla by Sheridan Le Fanu features a sapphic love story, and George Sylvester Viereck’s The House of the Vampire was the first gay vampire romance. So, even dressing as a simple vampire is immediately queer, IMO. 

Where my 19th century lesbian vampires at #crochet #crochetersoftiktok #styling #halloween #closetcosplay #carmilla #literature #gothic #gothicliterature #gothicliteraturecosplay #grwm

Jennifer from Jennifer’s Body

What’s more iconic than a queer woman who consumes men for fun? It’s a bloody, sexy costume that would definitely slay the competition. 

literally one of my fave movies of all time #jennifersbody #jennifersbodycosplay #jennifersbodymakeup #halloweenmakeup #blackgirlmakeup #shadowbanned

If you’re a lover of the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender (like me), Korra is a great choice. A bisexual avatar, Korra has a strong personality and amazing powers, so if you want to be bold this Halloween, she’s your perfect match. This can easily become a duo costume, too, as your partner can dress Korra’s girlfriend, Asami. And TBH, this might be my fave duo costume. 

if korra and asami actually kissed at the end ❤️‍🔥 #lgbtq #legendofkorra #avatar #halloweencostume #wlwcouple #queertokcouple #gay #wlw #korra

Vi from Arcane 

As a lesbian character, Vi is just downright iconic, especially with her pink hair. With Season 2 coming out in November, this would be the perfect costume. Bonus points if your partner dresses as Caitlyn. Wink.

I have 3 different things I wanna wear for Halloween but idk #fyp #fypシ #halloween #vi #arcane #cosplay

Ellie from The Last of Us 

If you’re into the games and even the TV adaptation, then Ellie is a great pick. She’s a highly skilled survivalist, and her fit is really easy to replicate; you basically just need to wear jeans and a basic shirt. Maybe even throw some dirt on to make it look like you’ve just survived a horde of Clickers.

this is my favorite month if u guys can’t tell #ellie #elliewilliams #elliewilliamscosplay #thelastofus #thelastofuspart2 #thelastofusgame #videogame #videogamecharacter #videogamecosplayer #videogamecosplay #youngelliewilliams #thelastofuscosplay #horrorgame #survivalgame #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayers #cosplaygirl #cosplayersoftiktok #halloween #halloweencosplay #halloweencostume #31daysofhalloween #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fypage #foryou #foryoupage #explore #explorepage

Princess Bubblegum from Adventure Time

If you really love the cute, pink aesthetic that Bubblegum brings to the table, this is the best option for you! But to turn this look into a couple’s costume, have your partner embrace the darker aesthetic of Marceline.

halloween w my pretty vampire gf! 🍬🦇 #bubbline #princessbubblegum #marceline #wlw #adventuretime #cosplay #halloween

Saiki K. from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. 

For my AroAce people (who also happen to love anime), Saiki K. is a great pick, especially since his powers allow him to change genders, as he sometimes switches his female persona Kusuko. It would be super fun to rep the pink hair, antennas, and green glasses that he’s popular for. Go crazy with this one! 

SAIKI GROUP!!! #kaidoucosplay #kaidousaikik #saikikcosplay #aiuracosplay #dragoncon @amaris @bria

