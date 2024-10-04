These Queer-Coded Halloween Costumes Are Super Easy (& *So* Iconic)

It’s spooky season, and you know what that means: it’s time to cook up your next Halloween costume. Thinking of how you’re going to design your fit or what the overall vibe is like can be really difficult — and maybe even the scariest part of Halloween, TBH — especially when your options are basically infinite. Do you want to do something silly or sexy? Simple or all-out? Scary or cute? There are just so many different paths to choose from, and sometimes, building the costume itself can take a lot of work that maybe you don’t have the time for.

However, if you’re specifically looking for easy queer-coded Halloween costumes, then I’m happy to share that you’ve come to the right place. There’s a ton of queer, and queer-coded, characters that you can easily imitate this Halloween. Whether you want to go solo or team up in a group, there are plenty of ways to celebrate queerness during this time of the year.

So, without further ado, here is a list of queer-coded Halloween costumes that’ll surely get you in the Spooky Season spirit, as I’ve got a bunch that you can either do solo, with your partner, or in a group!