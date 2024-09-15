10 Tayvis-Inspired Costumes To Try This Halloween

Fall is officially here – and along with pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters comes Halloween. A couple’s costume idea that has been trending everywhere this spooky season is none other than Taylor Swift and Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The couple has been on many Swifties’s minds since Swift’s debut at a Chiefs game in 2023. Since then, the pair has swiftly (pun intended) become the most notable celebrity ‘It’ couple.

Kelce and Swift have often been seen supporting each other’s respective careers – both being easily spotted in the crowd of concerts or football games. Swift was even seen supporting Kelce at his games on Christmas and New Year’s Eve and Kelce was spotted on stage with Swift during her London show. Their loving, public support of one another has made fans smitten and melted the hearts of Swifties who are loving the fact that Swift has finally gotten the storybook romance she deserves. Kelce has become somewhat of Swift’s muse, inspiring songs such as “So High School” and “The Alchemy” that perfectly encapsulate the state of bliss she’s in and the nearly-adolescent adoration she has for Kelce.

With them being so cute together, I have a feeling a lot of people are going to recreate this couple’s many looks for Halloween. If that’s you and your bestie or partner, here are 10 iconic looks of the celeb couple that would make for a fun costume.

Tayvis (Hard Launch Version)

Perhaps one of the most iconic looks of the couple was their hard launch at a Kansas City Chiefs Game. If you’re replicating Swift’s look, you’ll need a simple, white tank, denim black shorts, a red and white color block jacket, and a pair of red and white sneakers. If you’re channeling your inner football player, you’ll need an official Kelce jersey, padded pants from Amazon, a football (for obvious reasons), and, yes, even a fake mustache to complete the look.

Tayvis (Touchdown Version)

Calling all “The Alchemy” girlies! If you want to win the trophy for best couple’s costume, here’s all you’ll need. This iconic look was seen at the Chiefs game that led the team to Super Bowl LVIII. If you’re dressing like Swift, you’ll want to wear an oversized, cozy, red sweater. Accompany that with a dog tag necklace, black tights, and a pleated black skirt. If you’re repping Kelce, you’ll want to wear the Nike Kansas City Chiefs 2023 AFC Champions T-Shirt as well as a matching hat from Amazon (and maybe even some shoulder pads for the full Travis Kelce-effect).

Tayvis (Working Version)

Swift and Kelce’s jobs alone make them iconic, but together, they’re even more of a power couple. To look your Eras Tour best, don a replica of a Lover bodysuit with matching sparkly boots (and, of course, a microphone from Amazon). To replicate Kelce’s look, wear a jersey rocking the number 87, add some black face paint from Walmart, padded pants, a football, and even some Chiefs receiver gloves.

Tayvis (Eras Tour Version)

What’s more iconic than Kelce’s debut on the Eras Tour stage alongside Swift for her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”? Here’s how to achieve this beloved look. If you want to channel your inner Taylor Swift, here are some must-haves. A white satin tailcoat, black satin gloves, a choker necklace, white hot shorts, a white compact bra. Finish off the look with some red lipstick (and here’s the link to Swift’s fav that she’s worn at Chiefs games). To achieve Kelce’s dashing look, you’ll want to wear a tuxedo with a tailcoat jacket, a white bow tie, black tuxedo pants, and a black top hat.

Tayvis (Date Night Version)

Replicate a date night look of the adorable pair! To achieve Swift’s look, put your hair into cute milkmaid braids reminiscent of the Folklore era, wear a black leather skirt, black heel boots, a black strapless top, and layer it with a mesh, floral top. To encapsulate Kelce’s look, wear beige corduroy pants with a matching jacket, a black t-shirt, and white sneakers. Ta da! You’re date night ready the Tayvis way.

Tayvis (Coachella Version)

In case you want to rep the couple’s 2024 Coachella fashion, here’s all you’ll need! If you’re dressing as Swift, you’ll need a green hat (bonus points if it’s a New Heights hat), a leather bomber jacket, a black skirt, a black tank, and black sneakers. If you’re going as Kelce, you’ll need a Happy Gilmore hat, rainbow bandana, sunglasses, white sneakers, a classic white shirt, a plaid button-up, and cozy, striped pants. Now you’re Coachella ready!

Tayvis (Football Kickoff Version)

Swift appeared at the first Chiefs game of the 2024-2025 football season in style. To achieve her denim-on-denim look, you’ll need a denim corset, matching jean shorts, thigh-high, red boots, and a large, pendant necklace.

Replicate Kelce’s look ahead of the game with a white tank top, an ombre jacket with matching ombre pants, gold aviator sunglasses, a gold chain necklace, a red and white hat, white sneakers, and, yes, that fake mustache again.

Tayvis (Supportive BF Version)

https://www.tiktok.com/@extra_tv/video/7386410260199787807?q=travis%20kelce%20eras%20tour%20dublin&t=1726249805578

Kelce is one of Swift’s biggest fans and has often been spotted in the crowd at her Eras shows. If you want to rock Swift’s look, you’ll need a bodysuit reminiscent of the Midnights era, rhinestone knee-high boots, and a garter. If you’re going for the lowkey Kelce look, you’ll need a black hat, a white T-shirt, green shorts, and black sneakers.

Tayvis (Vacay Version)

@pagesix Are they in for another cruel summer? Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted on the beach during a romantic getaway vacation in the Bahamas. ♬ original sound – Pagesix | Celebrity Gossip

This look is perfect if you want to replicate the romantic getaway looks of Kelce and Swift. If you want to achieve their Bahamas look, here’s how to do it! For Swift, you’ll want a pair of white linen shorts, a floral tank, a gold necklace, black sunglasses, and a beige hat. To look like Kelce, you’ll need a pair of tie-dye swim shorts, a white t-shirt, and a pair of sunglasses.

Tayvis (Super Bowl Version)

Here’s how to achieve this victorious look that’s inspired by the Chiefs’s win at the LVIII Super Bowl. To look like a trophy-winning Kelce, you’ll want to wear a Chiefs jersey, Chiefs hat, shoulder pads, padded pants, and a football trophy. If you want to rock Swift’s look, throw your hair into a ponytail, wear a black corset top, and a pair of ripped black jeans with rhinestone detailing.

There you go besties! Score a touchdown this Halloween with these Tayvis-inspired costumes!