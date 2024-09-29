Get ready, people, because it’s about to be the happiest time of the year: Halloween season! Dressing up and having fun with the holiday isn’t limited to childhood. In fact, in college, Halloweekend is particularly fun and magical.

But understandably, the looming presidential election can take some of the fun and magic out of this time of year. Halloween takes place a mere five days before the 2024 general election, making for a particularly spooky holiday — and making it hard to focus on all the excitement. With constant political dialogue in the news, arguments in group chats and around dinner tables, and very real concerns about rights being taken away, it can be hard to think about anything else.

But I have a news flash for you: Thinking about the election and Halloween do not have to be mutually exclusive. In fact, now’s the time to mix the two together with a politically relevant Halloween getup! Whether you’re super into politics or just looking for your Halloween costume to be a timely conversation topic, a fun political costume could be the way to go. Here are some political Halloween costumes ideas for those of you who want your look to make an especially relevant statement.

Trump & Harris On Debate Night

It goes without saying, but if you’re looking for a political Halloween costume, this one is a fresh take on a classic. You and a friend could dress up as former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on the night of the debate — pantsuit, red tie, makeup and all. Top off the costumes with wigs and makeup if you’re really committed to the bit.

Brat Kamala

Think of a mix between going to a rave and going to debate team practice: glitter and a pantsuit, winged eyeliner and Kamala’s signature hairstyle. And of course, incorporating that classic brat green we all know and love is a must.

Fake News

If you’re into DIYs, this could be a great option for you. Find a way to incorporate newspaper into your outfit and put a big red “fake news” sign across your chest. You can get as creative with this one as you want!

SCOTUS

This one could work for anywhere from one to nine people. Get some plastic gavels and black robes off the internet, and you’re set. SCOTUS has been a hot topic in the news lately and many of the court’s recent decisions, including the presidential immunity ruling, are a particularly significant factor driving people to vote this year — so not only is this costume especially timely, but it’s one that’s sure to spark conversation.

Childless Cat Lady

Time to break out the mom jeans and Keds. This one is fun, funny, and comfortable — and most importantly, it could be an excuse to bring your cats with you wherever you go on Halloween. (Or, rather, it could be an excuse to hang out with your cats at home all night. I don’t judge.)

Donkey & Elephant

This one is a little more subtle, but it’s perfect for if you and a friend want to wear a political costume without going too over-the-top. Some donkey and elephant ears are really all you need (or you can go all-out with some full-body donkey and elephant costumes) — and then add blue and red accessories to make the point of the costume a little more obvious.

Coconut Tree

Although this one could certainly be more difficult to pull off, it could also be totally worth it. Think about it: a brown mini skirt, a green top, and a plastic coconut cup — maybe even a coconut bra? Honestly, you might as well go big with this one.